Music is good for the heart and soul but it can also cause certain ‘diseases’ typical of musicians to explode in those who play it, which vary from instrument to instrument, how long they have been playing and whether they do it for work or for fun. In the latter case, the amateurs, there are different problems than those who know the technique and posture well, the professionals. “The ‘pathologies’ of musicians range from tendinopathies, compressive peripheral neuropathies (for example carpal tunnel) but there can also be problems such as focal dystonia of the hand which was once also called ‘scribe’s cramp'” He explains to Adnkronos Salute Andrea Bernetti, vice president of Simfer, the Italian Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine. Some research has revealed that the greatest problems are created by asymmetrical instruments: viola, violin and flute. Or those with a certain weight, bassoon and trombone

Once the ‘scribe’s cramp’ was much more widespread, then with the arrival of computers its frequency has collapsed as we write less and less with the pen. “It is a movement disorder with a very disabling prolonged or intermittent muscle contraction because it alters motor control and is not easy to solve – remembers Bernetti – Frequent in those who play the piano, violin or wind instruments that also require action end of the fingers. In these cases it is possible to intervene, for example, with ‘sensory-motor reprogramming’ techniques. In most cases it is an isolated dystonia, that is, not associated with other neurological or systemic manifestations”.

The ‘pathologies’ of musicians can then add up to problems that the professional or the amateur already have, such as the overload of some sites, such as the back and therefore “linked to functional problems that arise because certain postures are assumed”. observe. But has there been an increase in recent years? Also seen as on social media, from TikTok to Instagram, do you often see musicians tell or comment on photos of some effects on their bodies? “There has been an increase but it is linked to what can be recorded in the general population due to the increase in sedentary lifestyles, – replies the vice president Simfer – or the very frequent use of smartphones and tablets with the onset of the so-called ‘tech neck’, a pain in the neck from abuse of these devices”.

Don’t rely on word of mouth, ‘doctor Google’ or immediately take medicines independently’

“We cannot say to a professional musician, such as a concert performer, not to play for a certain period of time. But we can say to go for a specialist medical visit, for example to a physiatrist and not rely on word of mouth, ‘doctor Google ‘ or immediately take medicines independently – Bernetti warns – First we need to understand the cause of the problem and then think about the treatment of pain aimed at functional recovery. So there will be a step on the most appropriate diagnostic assessment, from ultrasound to resonance or electromyography Once the triggering cause has been established, one must go and act not only on the symptom, but also on the cause that determined it: it can be a problem with posture, overload, but it is clear that every disorder is different from the patient to a patient. To an amateur, perhaps a neophyte of the instrument, – he continues – I often advise to be followed by a master who can work on the technique but also adjust the position correctly. Large orchestras or musical groups have a professional of reference who follows this type of problem throughout the year”.

Do you remember some of the musician patients you followed? “Two in particular – he replies – the first a pianist who, following pharmacological therapy for another reason, complained of epicondylitis which was very difficult to treat, but with a multimodal treatment characterized by manual therapy, infiltrations and instrumental physical therapy he then passed. He reduced activity a little and then resumed.The other – says Bernetti – is a patient violinist, now retired, who suffered from tendinopathy, the famous ‘trigger finger’, when the tendon of one of the fingers of the hand gets ‘stuck’, and subsequently he had osteoarthritis problems in the fingers of the hand which may be the consequence of the continuous overload”.

Can prevention be done? ‘Yes, by improving the elasticity of the tissues and taking care of the correct posture’

But there is a way to prevent these problems, the musician is a performer like an athlete. Can we train? “There are some preparation exercises, however we must consider how they are problems related to professional activity but not due to trauma, direct or indirect, as often happens in athletes, rather to ‘overuse’ micro-traumas – warns the expert – So that what can be done is, for example, to improve the elasticity of the tissues, take care of the appropriate posture for the instrument, I am thinking for example of the violin which is used with the neck tilted and therefore exercises should be done which compensate based on what the practical activity is But every patient is unique, it must be remembered, and the therapy must be tailor-made”.

To avoid word of mouth or ending up in the wrong hands, Simfer, the Italian Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, is able to provide the names of the closest professionals. “We have a widespread network thanks to our 2,000 members, so by sending an email it is possible to connect with the nearest expert. Attention – concludes the vice president – we must change the prevailing cultural approach where one thinks one can solve things on one’s own or quickly with ‘doctor Google’ or asking friends, many pathologies do not resolve themselves and if a diagnosis is missing they become chronic, they do not go away and worse damage is done”.