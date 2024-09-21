From Temptation Island to Men and Women: the De Filippi phenomenon

It doesn’t matter whether he hosts or produces trash, talent, emotainment or dating programs, the name of Maria DeFilippi behind any program is synonymous with success, resulting in rubbing of hands by the Charmthe presenter’s production company which sees its turnover increase year after year, Mediaset And Publitaliawhich promises big ratings to advertisers to sell advertising within the slots (and the placement).

Maria DeFilippi has a very high reputation among viewers and is similarly reliable for sponsors; now the schedule of Channel 5 is run by Mrs. Costanzo, so much so that analysts call the daytime of the Biscione flagship “the company’s safe”. Without, Mediaset how would it do? Science fiction: another infotainment program would be overused but Gerry Scotti he would even throw himself on that just to come to the aid of his friend Pier Silvio.

Maria “the bloodthirsty”, as she is called in the television environment, gets everything right, also thanks to total editorial freedom and the trust of the company; with Pier Silvio Berlusconi they hear from each other very often, so much so that the publisher gave her a riding school with horses, right next to the Elios studios in Rome.

As if that were not enough, the professional partnership De Filippi-Berlusconi will give its best in the second part of the television season, from January onwards, where Silvia ToffaninPier Silvio’s wife, will host with the blonde presenter Very true friendsin which the two will talk about the careers of all those talents who managed to emerge after Friends of Maria De Filippi (Alessandra Amoroso, Emma Brown And Annalisa above all).

This program is in addition to Men and Women, You’re Worth It, You’ve Got Mail and the two versions (summer and autumn) of Temptation Island; in this last case, De Filippi plays the role of producer, leaving the conduction to Philip Bisciglia.

If the day time of Channel 5 it’s the company’s safe, beyond the soap opera Beautiful and of the “turcate”, it is mainly due to Men and Womenwhich often reaches 3 million viewers and 27% share; it should be underlined that the Big Brother VIPMonday 16 September in prime time, debuted with 2.5 million viewers and just over 21% share. The power of the dating show, in addition to Maria, lies in the fact that it embraces a broad target, ranging from teenagers to the elderly, thanks to the classic and over thrones.

If You’ve Got Mail touches the heartstrings of more than 4 million Italians, between tear-jerking stories and lost loves, You are worth it you laugh a lot; if the strength of the first is that of being a pure emotainment, in the second the real strength is the choral conduction (Maria De Filippi, Luciana Littizzetto, Giulia Stabile, Sabrina Ferilli, Gerry Scotti And Rudy Zerbi) since the format is worn out in all channels, from Italy’s Got Talent on Disney Plus to The Bullfightcoming soon on NINE with the conduction of Amadeus. Here, the Italians who tune in are just under 4 but it remains a unique success in the Italian television panorama; beyond the Sanremo Festival and of the national football team, only Maria DeFilippi still manages to get exorbitant audience numbers.

Whether it has competition or not, the success of the programs is Maria DeFilippi arises from a non-competition agreement with the Raithe fact is that the formats mentioned above have a great success because they are able to embrace a very wide target with an education level that goes from the lowest to the highest. It is for this reason that Pier Silvio Berlusconi it won’t easily scare away a golden goose like De Filippi. Discovery will have to wait many more years, unless it is this broadcaster that buys itself Mediaset.