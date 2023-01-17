Mexico. A different Paola Rojas than the one we are used to seeing on television or social networks can be seen in a video that circulates on the Internet, because it is captured “drinking and perreando”.

Paola Rojas was captured in the controversial Tepito neighborhood in Mexico City, accompanied by several young people who chanted her name and it is the same journalist who shares the video on Instagram and Twitter.

In addition, the young people who surround her are happy and record with their cell phones at all times. what Paola Rojas does in front of them.

Rojas wears a sleeveless top and denim pants, holds a “licuachela” and dances happily for life, but also in an Instagram story she writes “to work” and sets to music with the song Lagunilla Mi Barrio, by Justin Morales, and take a tour of this area of ​​Mexico City.

“Yes, I came to work in Tepito, where there is music from very early on, There is rhythm, there are chelas, there is perreo, I’ll tell you, but I’m cooking something that you’re going to love”, shares the famous journalist in front of the camera while La Gatita, by Bellakath, is heard in the background.

The stories shared by the journalist show the great acceptance with which she was received by the young people in the area, who recorded the events with their cell phones.

Paola Rojas is recognized as one of the most complete and professional journalists today, and thanks to her work on radio and television, she has mainly made a name for herself. which is a guarantee of credibility.

Televisa announced changes in its news bar last December and included Paola Rojas and the newscast Al Aire, which began to be headed as of January by the political scientist and journalist Genaro Lozano.