'I learn at home' It was one of the most watched programs by thousands of Peruvians during confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Countless schoolchildren did not have internet to receive virtual classes, so the Ministry of Education He chose to create the educational program thinking about each one of them. Paola Moreno was one of those teachers who taught classes to infants, which is why many mothers remember her.

Who is Paola Moreno?

2024 brings new faces to Peruvian television. Television houses not only opt for new entertainment hits, but some faces who will direct well-known programs are also new. Such is the case of '24 hours noon', which will be hosted by Paola Moreno.

Paola Moreno is a journalist born in Tarapoto. She trained as a communicator in the Basque Country, Spain. She has been at the forefront of health, educational, news and interview programs. She was also part of the entertainment magazine 'More Connected', via TV Perú. She is well remembered for driving 'I learn at home'for minors at the primary level.

Paola Moreno: since when will you host the Panamericana newscast?

From Monday, December 18, Paola Moreno will be the new host of '24 hours noon'. ““Delighted to be part of the Panamericana Televisión family, I really look forward to Monday to start working on the news.”she said when presented at the television house.

“I have worked for many years as a cultural journalist and I have traveled throughout the country and that allows you to connect with people, connect with your customs, connect with diversity, connect with Peru“explained the young woman, emphasizing how important it is to maintain a link with the general population.

How old is Paola Moreno?

Gina Paola Moreno Aching is 34 years old.