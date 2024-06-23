Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/23/2024 – 7:35

Despite having said that he does not intend, for now, to discuss re-election in 2026, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) declared this week that he could be a candidate if “necessary”. The need cited by Lula would be to prevent “troglodytes from governing again”. Without mentioning names, but speaking of a “government of denialists”, the message was addressed to former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who remains ineligible until 2030 due to a decision by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Outside the election, Bolsonaro organizes the line of possible heirs to his political legacy. The main names are governors Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), from São Paulo, Romeu Zema (Novo), from Minas Gerais, and Ronaldo Caiado (União), from Goiás. More discreet, but also with an eye on 2026, the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Júnior (PSD) and from Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), monitor Lula’s popularity performance in the polls.

In general, these names never confirm that they will run for president, but are intended to calibrate public exposure. According to the national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, it will be Bolsonaro himself who will decide the candidates for president and vice president of his party in 2026.

Another possible candidate for the Republic would be Michelle Bolsonaro, Jair’s wife and current president of the female segment of the party, PL Mulher. Her husband, however, has already stated that she should “start slowly” and compete for a seat in the Senate before taking the boldest step towards the Palácio do Planalto. As shown by the EstadãoMichelle has been prepared in the PL ranks to be a kind of ‘plan B’, and has caused female candidacies in the party to skyrocket.

In May, a Genial/Quaest survey indicated that Tarcísio and the former first lady are the most highly rated names to run for command of the federal Executive in place of the former president. The previous month, a survey by Instituto Paraná Pesquisas with stimulated scenarios showed President Lula ahead in all the scenarios presented, with Michele and Tarcísio being the opponents who would receive the most votes. See what the main candidates for the 2026 dispute say.

Lula

Unlike what he said in the 2022 presidential campaign, when he stated that, if elected, he would not seek re-election at the end of his term, Lula now sees this possibility. “Everyone knows that it is not possible for an 81-year-old citizen to want re-election,” he said at the time. This week, the PT member stated that he needs to evaluate his health status before deciding whether he will try to be re-elected, and that, if he enters into the endeavor, it will be to prevent the return of “troglodytes” to the country’s government.

The president added, however, that entering the race himself is not the first hypothesis, and that there are “a lot of good people to be candidates”.

Tarcísio de Freitas

Amid criticism directed by Lula to the governor of São Paulo, which involves his relationship with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, Tarcísio said this Wednesday, 19, that the president is “travelling” by imagining him as an opponent in the 2026 general elections.

Tarcísio is the bet of some analysts, who place the governor as a candidate for President of the Republic, with Campos Neto as his Finance Minister. Tarcísio has stated on several occasions that he does not intend to run for president in the next elections, especially because he could run for re-election for another term at Palácio dos Bandeirantes – unlike Zema and Caiado, who are already re-elected and must leave the position at the end. of the mandate.

As found out by the EstadãoTarcísio de Freitas has said privately that he is thinking more about re-election in São Paulo.

Romeo Zema

Last week, the governor of Minas Gerais stated that “it is possible” to form a ticket with Caiado, to run for President of the Republic in 2026. In a previous response, the governor considered that research that tests his and Caiado’s names are “ very premature” and said he hopes that a group of center-right governors will come together to define a consensus candidate. In July last year, the governor stated that he would rather support someone than be a candidate in 2026 himself.

Ronaldo Caiado

The governor of Goiás has publicly said that he wants to run for president in 2026 and that, when the time comes, he will make his name available to União Brasil. The Goiano player has been exchanging compliments with Zema in recent months.

Among those seeking Bolsonaro’s inheritance, Caiado is the only one who already has experience in a presidential campaign, running as a candidate for the PSD in the 1989 contest, when he obtained less than 1% of the votes. He was also the one who came out ahead and publicly announced, in April this year, his desire to run in 2026.

Junior Mouse

According to the survey by Paraná Pesquisas and Quaest, the same ones that placed Tarcísio and Michelle as the strongest candidates against Lula in 2026, Ratinho Jr. continues to grow as a center-right candidate for 2026. Even though he has grown in the polls, the governor of Paraná has not, for now, put its name as an acronym option for the presidential elections. “The moment requires each government official to reflect on how we can contribute to making the country better. Now is not the time to discuss names, but rather projects that make Brazilians’ lives better,” he said in an interview with Veja magazine last month.

Allies point out that Ratinho, despite being in his second term as governor, is in no rush to run, especially because he is only 43 years old, as shown by the Estadão.

Eduardo Leite

The governor, who was preparing to be an alternative name to polarization or to join another party, says that at the moment “it is not possible to even think about an election”. Leite saw a large part of the state destroyed by the climate catastrophe that hit Rio Grande do Sul in May and June, and no one has the slightest idea how his image will emerge from the tragedy. “It’s not even possible to think about an election. If we manage to rebuild these people’s lives, I think we will have an immense victory”, said Leite.

Luciano Huck

The only one without a mandate and without affiliation to any party, presenter Luciano Huck, who has already invested in conversations and launched himself as an “exempt” alternative to the election in 2018 and 2022, once again spoke about an adventure for the Presidency of the Republic. In an interview with the PodPah podcast, in June last year, Huck once again opposed the country’s political polarization and said that he is “not afraid” of running, but that he also “doesn’t have that vanity”. “What I know is that I didn’t leave the debate. The smoke doesn’t go back into the bottle, understand?”, asked the presenter, talking about the desire to live in a fairer country and categorizing the right as “intransigent” and the left as “backward”.

Helder Barbalho

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), has been identified as a possible vice-president of President Lula in 2026. In April, the governor told the Estadão who does intend to run in the 2026 elections, but for a seat in the Senate. Barbalho stated, however, that it would be “a brutal mistake” to already focus on the future election, since his priority is the State of Pará and he is still in the middle of his second term as governor.