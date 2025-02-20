02/20/2025



This Thursday has started the 81st edition of La Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, which is held at the IFEMA Fairgrounds in Madrid until next Sunday. The Cibeles catwalk will see this year parade 21 designers who will present their proposals for the Autumn/winter 2025. As usual are numerous celebrities who come to ‘front row’ of your favorite designers. On this first day some celebrities such as Tamara Falcófaithful to Pedro del Hierro, the brand with which he premiered as a fashion designer. The Marquise de Griñón came with Isabelle Junot.

Sara CarboneroHiba Abouk or the Rocio Crusset model also came to support the brand. Carmen Lomana The Yolandris parade was not lost, where it coincided with Laura Escanes, who chose the Barcelona designer to give the bells on TV3. We review the looks they have chosen at Madrid’s Fashion Week.

Tamara Falcó in the MBFWMadrid, supporting Pedro del Hierro.



Gtres





Tamara Falcó He chose a long skirt set and beige shirt with palm print. In the photocall, he also posed with a coat about men in the same chromatic range. He combined it with brown rooms and chain bag in nude.

Sara Carbonero It was one of the most elegant, when combining a long black skirt with flyers and transparencies, with a white neck shirt. The journalist completed the look with a mini bag and an XXL slope. There was no lack of his favorite lipstick.









Hiba Abouk in the Pedro del Hierro parade.



Gtres





More daring, Hiba Abouk He surprised with an original transparent long monkey in white. He covered the upper part with an unstructured jacket. The actress brought rhinestones, with manicure and pedicure in black.

Carmen Lomana at the MBFWMadrid.



Gtres





Carmen Lomana He chose a classic look to go to Yolancris’s parade. He opted for a black set formed by slightly camping pants and jacket adorned with marine shells of different sizes. Along with his red lips, he wore pearls of pearls and drew halls.

Laura Escanes in MBFWMadrid.



Gtres





Laura Escaneswhich witnessed the Yolancris parade in the front row, also opted for flared pants that combined in a more informal way with a transparent white shirt with floral embroidery and feathers, and black loop as a tie.

Rocío Crusset in the Pedro del Hierro parade.



Gtres





Rocío Crussetwhich went to the Pedro del Hierro parade, chose a three -piece white suit that combined with strips sandals and a metallic mini clutch.