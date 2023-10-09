Fijlkam arrives at the Festival. And it does so by setting up open-air tatamis: field training with experts and champions in judo, wrestling and karate, activities for schools, meet&greets and lots of entertainment. Here is the program

Chiara Soldi





@

thatsamoney_

If martial arts are your passion and you want to discover them told by great champions, free up your commitments from 12 to 15 October and move to the Sports Festival. Judo, wrestling and karate, but not only, will be among the protagonist disciplines of the 2023 edition with a series of events not to be missed.

Gold belts Giuffrida, Bellandi, Scutto From left Odette Giuffrida, Assunta Scutto and Alice Bellandi

The charm of judo is brought by Odette Giuffrida, Alice Bellandi and Assunta Scutto, among the greatest judokas in the world. From the unforgettable Olympic joys of Odette, silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020, to the exploits of Alice and Susy, the former winner of the 2022 Masters, the latter already at the top of the world rankings at just 21 years old. The three young blues will talk about themselves in a 360° talk: their first steps on the tatami, the difficulties hidden behind their successes, their relationship with faith and much more. A journey to discover how to become a champion while continuing to have fun and cultivate the great Olympic dream: all three are in full swing for Paris 2024 where they promise to put on a show. The appointment with Giuffrida, Bellandi and Scutto is for Saturday 14 October at 9.30am, at Palazzo Geremia. See also Sidio Corradi at TN: "I'll tell you about Pietro and Marco Pellegri, two greats for Toro"



Luigi Busà, Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold changed his life, but Luigi Busà has no intention of stopping. Karate is the great love that saved his life: during the talk the Gorilla d’Avola will retrace his childhood marked by bullying, when he was targeted for his weight, in a path of redemption that led him to become the greatest karateka in the world. Behind the extraordinary results there is also an extraordinary family. Dad Nello, mum Giampaola and sisters Stephanie, Lorena and Cristina represent for Luigi that “dream team” that supported him throughout his brilliant career. And not only behind the scenes, but also in daily training and in preparation for the toughest challenges that his life has reserved for him, always under the guidance of his father, his teacher, present on stage with him. The appointment with Luigi Busà is for Sunday 15 October at 2.30 pm, at Palazzo Geremia. See also Spalletti: "The race is not easy, but I'm lucky that whoever takes over makes the most of the opportunities"

The camp Martial Arts for everyone



Not just sport told, but sport practiced too! Why not try martial arts first hand, after being inspired by the words of the protagonists? Perhaps following the advice of experts and great champions of the various disciplines? This can also be done at the Festival, with a four-day camp that from Thursday 12th to Sunday 15th October will allow everyone to get involved on the tatami in Piazza Cesare Battisti. As? Through training sessions, activities for schools, performances and meet&greets with the Italian champions. Not only judo, wrestling and karate, but also Brazilian Ju Jitsu, Ju Jitsu, Aikido and the Global Self-Defense Method. Thursday 12 from 3.30 pm you can meet the young Italian fighting promises: Aurora Russo, U20 world champion, Jacopo Sandron, European bronze medalist, Laura Godino, Alex Kettmaier and Andrea Setti. Friday 13th from 3.30 pm it will be time for karate with the presence of Angelo Crescenzo, world and European champion of -60 kg kumite, as well as No. 1 in the all time ranking. There will also be space for kata with Michela Pezzetti, multiple world and European medalist in team kata. Saturday 14th from 11am meet&greet with the three greats of women’s judo: Odette Giuffrida, Alice Bellandi and Assunta Scutto, while from 2.30pm the doors of the Fijlkam camp open to welcome a friendly federation, Fita, which will entertain the public with a taekwondo performance. Sunday 15th grand finale with an entire morning dedicated to the little ones in collaboration with 44 Gatti Sports&Fun: the characters from the successful series 44 Gatti will meet the children and entertain families with a special show from 10am to 1pm. During the show, at 11am, there will also be a meet&greet with Luigi Busà who will sign autographs for all the little fans. Also on Sunday, to end on a high note, at 4pm the Italian kata team made up of Alessandro Iodice, Gianluca Gallo and Alessio Ghinami, will surprise everyone with a performance that will leave you speechless! In short, four days of activities to experience sport also in contact with great coaches and athletes who will make their passion and expertise available to all enthusiasts. See the full program here. See also MotoGP | Yamaha: how many different fins on the new windshield