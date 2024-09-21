Tui Cruises has announced a multi-year partnership with the famous international singer Robbie Williamsnaming him wellness ambassador for their new ship, Mein Schiff Relax.

It’s not the first time that a member of Take That, the 90s boy band that drove millions of young girls crazy, “boards a cruise ship”. In fact, the other member of the musical team Gary Barlow is a brand ambassador for the British P&O Cruises. Barlow’s role is specifically that of musical director of the music bar “The 710 Club” by Iona. The venue features an eclectic range of shows, curated to appeal to British music lovers, and the late-night music venue also offers an opportunity for emerging musicians to get their career breakthrough. Barlow also headlined the ship’s christening in Southampton on 16 May 2021 (delayed by the pandemic) performing two iconic Take That hits: “Greatest Day” and “Rule The World” in a private set. The famous singer has performed aboard Iona several times, always attracting a large following of fans who have joined him on cruises. In fact, as well as for Take That, he is also remembered for his solo career.

A bit like Robbie Williams who however chose to tie himself to the premium German brand Tui Cruises, “betraying” his British origins. The singer said about it: «I travel constantly, hopping from one hotel to another. So, what could be better than exploring the world on a cruise and always having your own wellness hotel with you? My life is turbulent and I’ve learned how important it is to have places to retreat to and relax.. The new Mein Schiff Relax with its many wonderful places to relax is perfect for this. All I can say is: Relaxing rocks.

Of course, Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, was also delighted with this deal that will have cost the company a lot: “To get even more people excited about ‘Mein Schiff’ and especially about the new InTUItion class, we are thrilled to be entering into a partnership with platinum-selling artist Robbie Williams. We are really pleased that he has decided to join us to present the new Mein Schiff Relax to our guests. He is right when he says: Relaxation is great. On Mein Schiff Relax, we have taken pleasure, freedom, experiences and those very special moments of well-being to a whole new level.”

Now it remains to be seen whether Williams will schedule concerts on board like his former bandmate. After all, being a singer known throughout the world, his most famous songs such as “Feel” or “Angels” are very popular also in the Germanic world which is the reference of the TUI Cruises market. Let us remember that the latter is a joint venture between the tour operator TUI and the Royal Caribbean cruise group specifically dedicated to German-speaking cruise passengers.

Mein Schiff Relax will be the new flagship of Tui Cruises and the first ship of the company built by Fincantieri for this brand born in 2007 and which began operating in 2009. Currently in an advanced stage of fitting out at the Monfalcone shipyard, it will leave for its maiden voyage from Palma de Mallorca on March 16. It will be the first dual fuel ship of Tui that will be able to burn both traditional LNG and, in the future, biofuels when these will be available on a large scale. And obviously it will also be able to use traditional marine diesel. With a gross tonnage of approximately 160,000 tons and an overall length, it will be the largest ship in the fleet; it will have 2,050 passenger cabins that will allow it to accommodate 4,100 people on a double basis.

Now all that remains is to wait for details on the ship’s christening ceremony to find out if Williams will already be a protagonist on that occasion.