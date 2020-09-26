The actor of Hindi cinema who made the audience crazy for years was his name Dev Anand. This Bollywood superstar ruled crores of hearts with his performance and style. Dev Anand, called the king of romance, made many actors working with him a star. Therefore, in this special offer of today, we will tell you about the actors who got recognition after working with Dev Anand in the film industry.

Tabu – One of the finest actresses of Bollywood, Tabu entered the industry in the year 1985 with Dev Anand’s film ‘Hum Naujawan’. Even though Tabu was not in the lead role in this film, despite all, Tabu’s work was appreciated by all. Then Tabu acted in the film ‘Bazaar’ in the year 1982. Later on, Tabu started his career as a lead actress with the film Vijaypath in 1994 with Ajay Devgan.

Zeenat Aman- The famous 70s actress Zeenat Aman worked with Dev Anand in the film ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ in the year 1971. This film took Zeenat’s career to new heights. After this film Zeenat acted in many great films and got her name in the list of top actresses of the industry.

Tina Ambani – Few people know that Dev Anand was the one who brought Tina Munim to the movies. According to sources, during an event Tina Munim came to take the autograph of Dev Anand. On seeing Tina for the first time, Dev Anand asked her to work in the film and Tina immediately said yes, after which in the year 1978 He launched Tina in the film ‘Desh Pardes’.

Jackie Shroff – Jackie Shroff’s career would never have started if Dev Anand had not been there. Jackie made his career debut in the year 1982 with Dev Anand’s film ‘Swami Dada’. Then in the year 1983, the film ‘Hero’ made Jackie a superstar overnight.

Waheeda Rehman- The beautiful actress Waheeda Rehman of the 70s also started her career with Dev Anand. He worked in the 1956 film ‘CID’. Which proved to be a huge hit.