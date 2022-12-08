Top 11 players are like children, everyone is convinced they have the best. In reality every choice is personal and as such questionable. Ours were made in the light of one criterion: the value of the services, but also the greatest possible representativeness. That is, in the event of ballots or doubts, favor the player of a national team not mentioned. In our hit, each team reaching the round of 16 is represented by at least one player and one, Szczesny, keeps the eliminated national teams in play. Let’s start with him.