Election results from the 11,000 municipalities are usually only available months after the federal election. We have already researched them exclusively for you in a data project – with all first and second votes.

In the days since the federal election, a lot has been looked at on the map with all 299 German constituencies. And not without good reason: after all, the respective election result is the basis for the composition of the Bundestag. There were already considerable differences here compared to 2017, when the map was colored even more strongly in CDU black. But now we are going a big step further with the consideration – or rather, a big step closer: We have the election results from all round 11,000 individual German communities researched for you – with first and second votes. This creates a much more detailed picture of the political mood in Germany.

Our new interactive map shows all German communities – from List on Sylt in the north to Oberstdorf in Bavaria. And from the western Selfkant in North Rhine-Westphalia to the eastern Neißeaue in Saxony. Even on this little trip through the German regions, the first unexpected insights become apparent: The CDU / CSU second vote result is by no means the highest in the Bavarian community. At the same time, there are also expected: In the easternmost community, the AfD was able to get more than 47 percent of the votes. Germany lies between these geographical extremes, which is more diverse and surprising than the constituency map in its rough structure and summarized around 200,000 inhabitants each could ever be. So click your way through the interactive map or use the search function to discover unknown or well-known parts of Germany and your election results.

Federal Parliament election 2021 in all 11,000 municipalities: first and second vote

There is no central source for the German community results. Even the Federal Returning Officer publishes these data only a long time after the election. Because we consider this regional view to be essential for the analysis of political opinion on the ground, we have an elaborate one Data project more than a dozen different data sources integrated, adjusted and transferred to our map. And where there was no digital result, we researched the results at the respective local authorities (see also background box: Our data). Since the federal election, a total of 22,000 results have been created, which on the map result in a unique mosaic of the political year 2021.

We have published a number of other projects relating to the Bundestag election. We put a special spotlight on Bavaria and Hesse, on the strongholds and also on the major cities of Frankfurt, Kassel and Munich, as well as on the 2017 election results and publish analyzes.