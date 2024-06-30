Everything to decide

The weeks go by, as do the Grand Prix, but the Carlos Sainz’s future in Formula 1 it is not yet defined. The Spaniard will leave Ferrari at the end of this championship, and for him there are several options still to be evaluated for 2025. The #55, as already indicated on the eve of his home GP in Barcelona, ​​had made it clear that he wanted to make a decision quickly, which would take him to one of three teams that have made a concrete offer to the current Ferrari driver: Sauber (which will pass under the control of Audi in 2026), Williams and Alpine, which has opened its doors to Flavio Briatore.

The third wheel

It could be the recent interference of the French company that is displacing Sainz and the negotiations already underway with Williams and Team Principal James Vowles, who has never hidden his goal of bringing the Spaniard to Grove, also offering him an interesting exit clause that would allow him to leave the team if he were to reach an agreement with a top team. The situation is still to be understood, and the lack of agreement between Sainz and Williams is now a hypothesis that is anything but abstract. If, however, the son of the two-time world rally champion were to sign with the British company, he would replace Logan Sargeantnow increasingly distant from a reconfirmation and with a possible arrival in IndyCar.

The ‘plan B’

But if the agreement between the Iberian driver and the team does not arrive, who will be the one who could join the team next season? A recent indiscretion came from the Swiss newspaper Blickwith Felipe Drugovich indicated as major candidate to replace Sargeant. A Brazilian born in 2000, Drugovich, who also enjoys good financial support, currently holds the role of Aston Martin’s third drivera team he joined after winning the Formula 2 title in 2022. With the same English team, the Brazilian also completed three PL1 sessions between 2022 and 2023, as well as taking part in pre-season testing last year due to Stroll’s injury.