KWhen Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced that the ski areas of the Alpine republic would only be open to locals and their attachments from Christmas Eve 2020, the first contact ads for German winter sports enthusiasts went online, they read something like this: “Looking for a partner in Austria, gender, appearance and age it doesn’t matter, you won’t get to see me anyway, I’ve been skiing all day, code #ichwillpowder. “

As a German citizen, you still do not come up in the normal way Austria Slopes. Anyone entering from abroad has to be in ten-day quarantine there until the end of March, which is only feasible with a private bed, given that the accommodation facilities are still closed until at least the beginning of March.

Because of the closed hotels, numerous cable car operators are now considering an early end of the season in February in order to minimize losses. Tourist trips should only be possible again at the beginning of March if the incidence is less than 50 days. A negative Covid test will then be required. The current value is 106 (as of January 29).

Switzerland

Before the ski resorts in Austria opened, the incidence value was 162. In Switzerland, it fell from around 340 to 201 over the Christmas holidays, although not only the lifts were running there, but mountain restaurants were also partially open and accommodation providers were mostly open regularly, including for foreign guests.

And they can still travel to Switzerland without a test if the incidence in their country of origin is no more than 59 higher than that in Switzerland. Germany largely meets this criterion, with the exception of Saxony and Thuringia – their residents have to be in quarantine for ten days when traveling to Switzerland.

Since the Robert Koch Institute, in turn, classifies the whole of Switzerland as a risk area, ski vacationers have to go into a ten-day quarantine when they return to Germany and before their arrival einreiseanmeldung.de to register.

In addition, there is an obligation to be tested for Corona no more than 48 hours before or at the latest 48 hours after entering the Federal Republic of Germany. You must be able to present the test document immediately within ten days of entry at the request of the authorities.

Most of the ski resorts in Switzerland are currently open Credit: pa / KEYSTONE / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Anyone who accepts that can take a winter holiday in the Swiss Confederation. Most ski areas are currently open in almost all cantons. However, all restaurants are closed inside until the end of February, including the huts on the slopes. There are only take-away meals that can be consumed on the terraces.

Ski schools and rental companies are open, as are hotel restaurants for house guests. The usual distance rules apply everywhere, indoors as well as in lifts and gondolas you have to wear a medical mask. The number of guests in the ski areas was limited, so you should buy lift tickets online in advance.

Italy

Italy’s ski resorts were originally supposed to reopen on January 18th. Nothing came of that, a few days before the scheduled date they rowed back. The new date is now February 15th.

The accommodation establishments in South Tyrol have been open since January 7th, as are shops, bars are open until 6 p.m., restaurants by reservation until 10 p.m. For the time being, South Tyrol remains just a destination for ski tourers, cross-country skiers and winter hikers, exercise in the open air is permitted here without restriction, provided the distance rules are observed.

In contrast to Switzerland, a non-EU country, you need a negative PCR or antigen test, which must not be older than 48 hours, to enter Italy. Those who cannot show a negative test result have to be loud Foreign Office put in quarantine. In addition, the entry must be communicated to the responsible health department at the place of residence.

Since the incidence value in Italy rose from 171 to over 200 despite the ski area being closed over the holidays and has only decreased slightly since January 13, there is a quarantine, test and registration requirement for those returning to Germany – as is the case with Swiss tourists.

France

In France, not a single lift will run until the end of February, but the accommodation providers in the ski stations are allowed to open, restaurants and bars are again not. Normal winter holidays are therefore not possible there.

Poland

The same goes for Poland. Only a few ski areas are open there anyway, overnight stays in hotels are severely limited, and quarantine regulations apply when entering from an EU country. Returning travelers must also be self-isolating in Germany.

Finland, Norway and Sweden

In contrast, there is largely normal skiing in Scandinavia. But you have to get there first. Finland does not allow unnecessary travel at all, so tourists are not allowed to enter the country.

The same applies to Norway, which has closed its borders to practically everyone who does not live in the country since Friday.

It looks different in Sweden: Winter vacationers from Germany are allowed to enter without a test or quarantine. With its open restaurants and the waiver of mask requirements, a ski holiday in Sweden is hardly any different from that of previous winters.

According to the Foreign Office, however, the operators of the ski areas were called upon to “ensure low-contact and safe operation”. Travelers should also know that the number of new infections in all Swedish provinces exceeds 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days, the country is therefore classified as a risk area. Quarantine, test and registration requirements therefore apply to those returning to travel.

