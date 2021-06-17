With so many conferences that happened during the E3 surely we all had our hopes of seeing certain games and we waited for certain news that in the end did not arrive. A port of ‘Starfox adventures‘, the second part of’LA Noire‘or the return of’El Chavo Kart‘. We all had our own theories.

But although everyone had their own dream ads, there were also some missing ads that were more than Guajiro dreams and were in fact highly anticipated by a large number of gamers. Therefore, here we have a compilation of the games and consoles that were the great absent from the E3.

The Nintendo Switch Pro

Let’s start with the absence that was one of the most anticipated. For years there have been rumors of a more powerful version of the Nintendo switch and it seems that each week will be ‘the week’ in which we will finally see it announced. From reports of alliances with Samsung Even details of its operation, it seems as if we already know everything about the Switch Pro except for how it looks. At least at E3 this year we didn’t see him, will we see him in 2022? Does he really exist? Will we see Waluigi in Smash? Hopefully we know soon.

Activision and its popular series did not go to E3

Activision did not participate this year in the E3 so we could not know if they have prepared another one for us’Call of duty‘or what news will there be in the future of’Warzone‘. The worst thing about the absence of Activision is that we did not have any news of a possible continuation of Crash or a new set of Spyro. All of which were best-sellers for the company.

Many fans would be very happy to see something new from them. Especially because there is fear that Activision put these sagas aside due to the success they are having with their battle royale. This fear increased after employees were put in Toys for Bob, the division that made the recent games of both characters, to work on supporting ‘Warzone‘.

Sam Fisher is so stealthy we haven’t even seen him at E3

The non-prodigal son of Ubisoft did not make an appearance in the E3. Many are waiting for the new adventure of Sam fisher since 2013 and the most they have given us are cameos in other series of Ubisoft. What we expected is a Splinter cell full-fledged, but it seems like Ubisoft He has no plans to return to the series, for now. At least we will have the animated series of NetflixHopefully that will renew interest in another adventure of Sam.

Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3

The conference of Nintendo It was not the disappointment that many expected and they even surprised us with some new titles, but even so, there were two big absent in their announcements. The first is ‘Metroid Prime 4‘, a game that was announced four years ago and of which we have not seen anything but its logo. Metroid Prime 4, four years of development, everything was aligned to give us an announcement or advance this year, but it was not like that.

Bayonetta 3 is almost the same, it was announced during the Game Awards of 2017 with a trailer that promised us problems for the protagonist and a new enemy so strong that it even made her fall defeated. Almost four years later and we still have no news, no gameplay, or release date. We hope that your development is not having problems.

Something else from Zelda

Yes OK Nintendo finally gave us a new look at the long-awaited ‘Breath of the Wild 2‘. Some fans are waiting for more announcements of Zelda, as there were indications that they would bring the HD versions of ‘Twilight Princess’ and’ Wind Waker‘to the Switch. It seems that Nintendo does not love so much Link like Mario Well, the saga of Zelda turned 35 in 2021 and they are not celebrating it in a big way.

Something from Lucasfilm Games at E3

Earlier this year the creation of Lucasfilm Games, a new division of the company created by George Lucas, which would be dedicated to working with studios to make video games from their most popular licenses.

Soon after it was announced that Bethesda I was working on a new game based on the saga of ‘Indiana Jones‘and also that Ubisoft I was working on a new video game of ‘Star wars‘. So much Ubisoft What Bethesda they had a presence in this E3 but none said absolutely anything about their collaborations with Lucasfilm. Could it be that they are just in the early stages and have nothing to show yet? At least they would have given some details.

Resident Evil 4 remake

One of the conferences that was not bad, but that left us wanting more, was that of Capcom. The Japanese company had a very quick conference in which they only talked about titles that are very close to coming out or game expansions that we can already play as’Resident Evil Village‘. However, fans were hoping for more news of the remake of ‘Resident Evil 4‘on which they are working.

This one will supposedly use the RE Engine to bring us a new RE4 with modern graphics. Resident 4 In itself, it is already a well-loved game so you don’t have to look far to find out why it was one of the most anticipated announcements of the E3, but it looks like we’ll have to wait longer to hear from him.

These were the games that we needed the most in the E3 of this year. Hopefully in the future we can learn more about them.




