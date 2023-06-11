Águilas Doradas surprised everyone in the round-robin phase of the League and aroused much praise for their game. Lucas González, the team coach, in his first experience in professional football in charge of a team, had shown signs of great work.

However, the Rionegro team began the semifinal home run with a blow from which they could never get up: Alianza Petrolera thrashed them 5-3 on the first date.

Águilas went from being the highest scoring team in the regular season (scoring 32 goals in 20 games) to a streak of 371 minutes without scoring. He was eliminated two dates after finishing the home run and this Saturday he played a bad game: Pasto thrashed him 3-0.

Lucas González, DT of Eagles.

The negative brand of Águilas Doradas

The performance of Águilas Doradas in the semifinal of the League left a record breaking: It is the worst performance by a leader of the regular phase in home runs, since the six-month tournaments were played, starting in 2002.

No matter how well they do, that is, they beat Alianza Petrolera on the last date, the maximum they can achieve is four points. It will be the worst score of an all-against-all pointer.

The record breaker was held by La Equidad, which in the first half of 2008 finished first in the all-against-all, with 35 points, and in the home run he barely got five: he won a single game, 0-1 against Santa Fe in El Campín; they tied two and lost the other three.

grass vs. Golden Eagles

If Águilas does not beat Alianza, they would accumulate another losing streak: they would be the only team that finished first in the regular season that did not win a game in home runs.

“We are sad because we had a very good campaign. Right now it is inevitable that we are victims of our own success, internally we felt that it was possible to reach the final. The arc closed on us. My intention is to continue here, I have a contract until December and I hope to lead the club to aspire to that place in the Copa Libertadores”, said González.

SPORTS

More sports news