Reviewing the evolution of television entertainment in Spain is an almost titanic task. The three-episode documentary series Prime Time, which premieres on September 15 on Movistar Plus+ (with an episode each week), attempts to do so by taking a look at the last 30 years of television with the evolution of the programs as a common thread. The space, with dozens of interviews with protagonists in front of and behind the cameras and analysts of the medium, takes as its starting point the arrival of private channels and, to limit the radius of action of an almost unfathomable company, it focuses on three fields : big show formats, reality television and the heart. The route goes from VIP Night until Big Brotherfrom Surprise, surprise until The anthill and from Emilio Aragón to Jorge Javier Vázquez.

1 – The arrival of the private ones

The end of the public television monopoly brought a new way of making television and channels that had very different styles. While Antena 3 opted to transfer the radio model to the screen, Telecinco looked to Italy for inspiration and brought with it a lot of movement and rhythm. The ambition of the networks grows thanks to competition and the remote control changes the way television is watched. The documentary highlights a key figure at this stage, Emilio Aragón, representative of a new television and a new style. VIP, VIP Night and The great goose game They pave the way for ambitious, family-friendly entertainment.

A moment from ‘The Great Goose Game’, presented by Emilio Aragón.

2 – Large shows and great emotions

He Grand Prix either What do we bet?, both presented by Ramón García, followed that path of large formats that seek to bring the whole family together in front of the screen. Another milestone was Surprise, surprise, the program that Antena 3 premiered in 1996. “It meant not only that meeting place for the whole family, but also something different that mixed many things, the hidden camera, the big set, bringing in international personalities…”, highlights Jorge Ortiz de Landázuri, Entertainment manager of Movistar Plus+, asked by EL PAÍS. And he recalls, as an example, the duet between a Whitney Houston fan and the singer on the program. “It mixes the emotion of an anonymous person with great characters, and goes across the screen with the naturalness and emotion of the moment,” he describes.

3 – Stay up late with them late nights

In the mid-nineties, Spain became accustomed to staying up late watching television. The arrive late night showswith examples like Tonight we cross the Mississippi (1995), which combined humor and morbidity, and Martian Chronicles (1997), described in the program as an adult ball park in which fun prevailed. Ortiz de Landázuri also highlights the work of Andreu Buenafuente in adapting to Spain a very rigid format in the United States and his ability to make it his own. “It is a strip that has had its comings and goings and has sometimes been relegated, but it is very necessary,” he comments.

Andreu Buenafuente, in an image from 2005 during the presentation of the Antena 3 program ‘Buenafuente’. SUSANNA SÁEZ

4 – Tombolathe turning of the heart

After years in which the characters in the gossip column on television had been treated with reverence and respect, the nineties also came to change that. What do you say! (1995-1998) began to pursue celebrities and treat the world of the heart with humor. “He began to make heart every day and lose respect for the characters, the heart was given a different tone,” recalls for EL PAÍS Juan Andrés García Ropero, director of Entertainment at Movistar Plus+, one of the directors of that format. In the documentary, experts agree that Tombola, which Canal Nou and other regional broadcasters broadcast between 1997 and 2004, was a turning point in heart treatment. After him, titles like Pink sauce, Where are you sweetheart and Here is tomato, who drank from that Tombola as disruptive as it is controversial.

5 – Humor and politics

Whoever that fails (premiered in 1996 and broadcast in several stages), The informal (1998-2002) or The intermediate (since 2006) are examples of formats that combine current events with humor. The documentary recalls how the course of Whoever that fails It changed when King Juan Carlos put on the glasses that reporters gave to characters and that were an excuse to get closer to personalities inaccessible to them. The informal, With its imitations and humorous dubbing, it made way for a slot, the one before the big bet of the night on each network, which reconfigured the television schedule. The docuseries recalls how the success of the daily summaries of the first Triumph operation in La 2 he was, in large part, responsible for the end of the program.

The ‘Fall Who Fall’ reporting team, with El Gran Wyoming in the foreground, in an image from 2001. SANTI BURGOS

6 – The revolution of Big Brother

The second episode of the documentary focuses on the revolution that the realities. The great milestone in this sense was the first Big Brother, which started on April 23, 2000. Upon opening the door of Guadalix’s house, a new door opened on television. Seeing how a group of strangers cohabited locked in a house could hook the public. In addition, he changed the way of programming on his network, Telecinco. “The channel knew how to feed and provide feedback in its programs to generate content beyond what the 24-hour channel was at the beginning or the night the gala was broadcast,” García Ropero emphasizes. After him they came Blind Trust, The Bus, Beijing Express, Glam Hotel, The Strong House, Temptation Island… and of course, Triumph operation.

7 – O.T.in search of talent and connection

The combination of reality television and a musical talent search program resulted in Triumph operation, a phenomenon of audiences in its first edition, released in 2001, which resonated with the public by managing to find the emotional factor necessary to connect the viewer with the triumphs. “O.T. put the shows of musical entertainment at another level in this country,” says García Ropero. Ortiz de Landázuri also points out Triumph operation as a television milestone and highlights the moment in which Rosa López stopped a performance to confess: “I was wrong.” “It is reality and naturalness, spontaneity, representing the Spain of the moment,” says the Entertainment manager of Movistar Plus+. The search for talent is already a genre in itself, with formats as varied as MasterChef, Got Talent, The Voice either Your face is familiar to methe Spanish program that has traveled the most around the world.

8 – Pass wordthe contest turned into a fixed appointment

There have been many question and answer and competition programs that have marked an era on television, from the iconic One two Three even the veteran Know and win, The wheel of luck in its different variants or Who wants to be a millionaire? We highlight Pass wordwhich hit Spanish screens in the summer of 2000, and which has managed to consolidate itself to the point of becoming a fundamental pillar of the programming of the channel that broadcasts it, be it Telecinco or Antena 3.

9 – The anthill

“It is a hybrid between a late showa variety show and What do we bet?”. This is how journalist Juan Sanguino describes The anthill (since 2006), another of the Spanish formats widely replicated internationally. As the expert Elena Neira highlights in the documentary, it is the program that has altered the schedule and the schedules that are most quoted for advertising. It is the most watched daily space on television, already converted into a fixed event that other channels try to fight against but still without managing to defeat it. The documentary points out that the presence of producer Jorge Salvador behind him connects with the sense of spectacle that he dominated. Martian Chronicles, for which he was also one of those responsible.

The ‘El hormiguero’ team, in 2007.

10 – Save me

A format sui generis which some have called neorealitythe program that gave another twist to the way of narrating the social chronicle until turning its collaborators into protagonists of its own content. Save me (2009-2023) is the latest milestone in television entertainment that viewers have seen fade away. And this is how Juan Andrés García Ropero glosses it: “I would highlight Save me for all the years he has been there, the hours of television and what evolution it has meant. “You can be more for or against, but we cannot detract from what it has meant for television.”

Keys to glimpse the future of entertainment In addition to looking at the past, the documentary also raises questions about the future of entertainment. “We are at a time when we are trying to recover those programs that revolutionized the sector. The desire for the large format and the need to bring together different generations to generate an event and notoriety has been recovered,” says Jorge Ortiz de Landázuri. Although he assures that it is very difficult to know where the genre is heading, he does see some clues, such as the need that television has for live events and large events at the same time that it needs more serialized formats. “An ambitious commitment to television creation is necessary, by people who believe in their own approaches. You have to put the television creator at the center, and that is going to happen,” he says. The path towards more family-friendly television is also seen by Juan Andrés García Ropero, who highlights the explosion of non-fiction in quantity and quality. “There is a journey towards nostalgia, because there is so much content that you need recognizable brands, so that the viewer can know what they are going to see, touching the nostalgic chord,” he adds.

