Paris. Underdiagnosed and untreated for centuries, cancer has undergone a therapeutic revolution in recent decades. Innovations multiply, although this does not mean replacing traditional therapies.

Since the time of ancient Egypt, cancer has been diagnosed. Later, the Greek physician Hippocrates gave it a name: “karkinos”, Greek for crab.

The first treatments, at the end of the 19th century, focused on surgery, which consists of removing the tumor.

Today, surgery remains an important “therapeutic weapon,” said Steven Le Gouill, an oncohematologist at the head of the hospital group at the Institut Curie in Paris. “Breast cancer, colon cancer, sarcoma… Many tumors remain in the hands of surgeons.”

However, surgery is also “a gateway to many cancers, and it is thanks to it that we have tumor tissue that allows diagnosis,” he added.

Radiotherapy

Radiation therapy arose from the advances of the German physicist Wilhelm Röntgen, who discovered X-rays in 1895. Even today it continues to play an important role, since more than 70 percent of cancer treatments include radiation therapy sessions. They consist of sending rays (electrons, photons, protons) that destroy cancer cells.

Their drawback is that they damage all the tissues they pass through. Many innovations attempt to remedy this problem, including high-dose, high-precision irradiation. It is about being “as precise as possible and sending the strongest possible radiation dose to the level of the tumor, without touching healthy tissue,” explained Steven le Gouill.

Chemotherapy encompasses cytotoxic drugs—several molecules often used in combination—that will also kill cancer cells. If it is often associated with significant side effects (such as hair loss), this therapy continues to show its effectiveness, for example for acute leukemia.

There are two vaccines to prevent cancer when it is linked to a virus: against human papilloma and hepatitis B (which can cause liver cancer).

For years there has been a lot of research on “therapeutic vaccines”. In this case, it is about producing tumor antigens –through messenger RNA or viruses–, which will allow the immune system to activate and produce the appropriate response in cancer patients.

For a couple of decades, selective therapy has changed the lives of many patients. These are chemical molecules, specifically designed to block or interrupt a molecular mechanism essential for the advancement, proliferation or survival of tumor cells.

the great revolution

Immunotherapy is the great revolution of recent years. It consists of boosting the patient’s immune system to help it discover and kill cancer cells.

It is based on synthetic antibodies, produced in the laboratory, and several modalities are possible.

Those antibodies will attack, for example, a protein on the surface of cancer cells. By fixing itself on the attacked cell, the antibody causes an antitumor action either indirectly or through stimulation of the immune system.

CAR-T cells are a cell therapy whose principle is to teach our immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells.

Cells from the patient’s immune system (often T lymphocytes) are removed, genetically modified in the laboratory, and then reinjected into the person. Your task will be to attack cancer cells.

Biotechnology

Biotech companies have also jumped on so-called allogeneic CAR-T cells. In this case, the scientists are going to genetically modify cells that are not from the patient, but from a healthy carrier.

This therapy has shown efficacy in blood cancers such as lymphomas, some forms of acute leukemia, and multiple myeloma, but it is very expensive.

“The interest is in combining all these approaches and new therapies in order to have a personalized plan for the patient,” observed Le Gouill, who is optimistic.

“We have passed a stage in our understanding of the tumor cell. Cancer remains a challenge, but advances have been made exponentially,” he concluded.