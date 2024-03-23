'At the bottom there is room', the successful América Televisión series, is getting closer to the day of the premiere of its season 11 and everyone, including fans and cast members, is impatient for its arrival. There is so much expectation for the launch of the iconic fiction that one of its actors, Fernando Bakovicwho gives life to Father Manuelleaked, by mistake, some of the characters that will be in the new installment, something that left fans of the series completely surprised.

On this list, among some well-known names, appears a renowned Peruvian actress, who currently participates in another program on the aforementioned channel and who, at the time, sparked controversy after criticism from various viewers. But who is the new 'jale' of 'There is room at the bottom'?

Who is the new actress of 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

According to the video that Fernando Bakovic published on his TikTok account, the actress who will join season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' is Virna Floresa prominent Peruvian actress who is currently part of the cast of 'Super Ada'a series that just replaces 'AFHS' in the schedule during its vacation, which, apparently, is very close to ending.

In the fiction starring Maricarmen Marín, Flores plays Barbara, a singer from the jungle who is the main character's greatest enemy. The actress was harshly criticized a few weeks after the start of the series, since many considered that her way of speaking was exaggerated and that she did not represent the people of that part of the country.

However, as the chapters went by, the character was able to win the hearts of the people and, currently, she is one of the actresses most loved by the Peruvian public, something that earned her to be considered in the new installment of one of the most important productions on national television.

What role will Virna Flores play in 'At the bottom there is site 11'?

At the moment, it is unknown what Virna Flores' role will be in season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room', since in Fernando Bakovic's video, which has already gone viral, only her name is shown next to other stars of the series, such as Yvonne Frayssinet, Giovanni Ciccia, Mónica Sánchez, Jorge Guerra, Karime Scander, Magdyel Ugaz, Laszlo Kovacs, among others.

This uncertainty caused many fans to start creating theories about who Flores could play. The strongest opinion is the one that indicates that the actress would be the mother of Tito's daughterwho, as we remember, discovered that he is a father, in the last chapter of season 10 of the fiction.

Virna Flores will be the new actress for season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Virna Flores/TikTok Fernando Bakovic

What new actors will be in season 11 of 'AFHS'?

Through their official accounts, 'There is room at the bottom' confirmed that David Villanueva and Nidia Bermejo will be the new members of the cast for its 2024 season. Despite this, it is unknown what the role of each one will be in the series, something that could be revealed when they confirm their full cast.

On the other hand, who will also be in the new installment of the series is Alex Béjar, a Spanish actress who plays Laia, who returns to Peru after passing through some productions in her native country. Last year, her character seemed to say goodbye definitively to Las Nuevas Lomas; However, in this new edition, she would return to fight for Cristóbal, who began a relationship with July.

Another actress who would be part of the series, but lacks an official announcement, is Adriana Campos, a young actress who is currently appearing in 'Papá en apuros', a novel by Latina that competed with 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. Although her role is still a complete mystery, followers indicate that she could be the one who gives life to Tito Lara's daughter.

When does 'At the bottom there is room 2024' start?

As of today, neither América TV nor the series itself confirmed when season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom'. However, through its social networks, the fiction published a mysterious video, which shows the possible date on which it will officially confirm when it returns.

Nidia Bermejo, David Villanueva and Alex Béjar will be part of the new installment of 'AFHS'. Photo: Instagram 'There is room in the back'

Another clue that tells us that her return would happen sooner rather than later is that 'Super Ada', through the promotions of its episodes, indicates that it is in its last chapters, which would leave a space in its usual schedule.