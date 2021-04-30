W.In spite of the sharp drop in the number of corona infections in the Czech Republic, the federal government downgraded the neighboring country from a high incidence to a risk area on Sunday. This eliminates the general obligation to present a negative test result when entering Germany.

At the end of January, the Czech Republic was among the first twenty countries to be classified as high-incidence areas with a seven-day incidence of more than 200 new infections per 100,000 population. Until recently, the state bordering Bavaria and Saxony was one of the European corona hotspots. According to the Czech Ministry of Health, more than 160,000 residents were infected with the corona virus in mid-March. In the meantime, the Czech Republic was even classified as a virus variant area and stationary border controls were reintroduced. But they ended two weeks ago.

Because the situation in the country has since improved a lot. According to official figures, 143 people per 100,000 population became infected in the Czech Republic in the past seven days. The Czech infection numbers are now slightly lower than in Germany, where the current seven-day incidence is 153 according to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute.

Prague plans to relax

The classification as a risk area now means that travelers from the Czech Republic do not have to be tested until 48 hours after arriving in Germany, which is difficult to control. According to the German-language magazine “Landesecho”, there are currently no plans to reintroduce small border traffic with short stays of up to 24 or 48 hours without a test or quarantine obligation. In addition, from the Czech point of view, Germany continues to be a high-risk area with a test and quarantine obligation upon entry.

Because the numbers in the Czech Republic have recently developed so favorably, the government in Prague is cautiously daring to take initial easing steps. On Thursday it was decided that from May 10th, all retail stores will be allowed to reopen under strict conditions. Outdoor catering is to follow a week later. The positive development is also due to the fact that around 1.5 million inhabitants, and thus around one seventh of the Czech population, have recovered from a corona infection.