Mexico. Erin Moran, Randy Quaid and Margot Kidder are some of the Hollywood celebrities who have had fame and fortune, but perhaps due to mismanagement of their assets and money they ended up on the street.

According to information in several news portals, these and other international stars, although not all of them ended up destitute, yes they would have had a notable economic decline that made them hit the emotional bottom.

They are stories that remain among their families and friends, also among the public that admired them and followed them through their acting work for years, life stories from which there is also much to learn.

Without money, the Hollywood celebrities that concern us now in this note would end up and due to different causes, among them having been involved with themes of alcohol, drugs, disappointments, sadness among many more.

Erin Moran, a famous actress in the seventies, enjoyed success and money, but after suffering from depression her life changed completely. She was 52 years old when she was evicted from the trailer where she lived and thrown out on the street, and at 57 years of age she was found dead from throat cancer, this during 2017.

Brett Butler. instagram photo

Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor Randy Quaid, best known for acting in Independence Day, also in Elvis and Brokeback Mountain, has been living outside the system with his wife, Evi, for years.

Professional and personal life changed for this actor when he became convinced that he was being targeted by an evil cult responsible for the murder of stars such as Heath Ledger, Chris Penn and David Carradine.

Margot Kidder triumphed in the 70s as an actress in films like Superman, where she played Lois Lane, and was one of the most requested to film in Hollywood and was sought after by celebrities such as Steven Spielberg and Richard Pryo, but was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1988.

Margot refused to treat her condition medically and ended up sleeping in cardboard boxes on the sidewalks of Los Angeles in the 90s, several news portals report, then recovered a little and died in Montana in 2018 when she was 69 years old .

Academy Award-winning Bobby Driscoll, who was a child star in the 1940s and 1950s, became one of the biggest men and actors in Hollywood and starred in movies like Treasure Island and So Dear To My Heart, but became involved with drugs when he was 19 years old.

Bobby Driscoll’s lifeless body was found in an abandoned building in New York in 1968 by some children, and his death was attributed to drug use, when he was just 31 years old.

Brett Butler, an actress who was nominated for a Golden Globe in the 90s and appeared in the successful comedy Grace Under Fire, fought to get out of the world of drugs for years, and to consume them he ended up penniless and living in a homeless shelter.

Currently Brett Butler is 64 years old, apparently he has already managed to overcome his drug problems and tries to resume his artistic career.