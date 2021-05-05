F.If you follow the public mood, everything is now great with electromobility. The choice of cars is growing, as is the range, and the number of charging stations is also increasing. But it only takes a longer drive to show the limits of what is feasible. Because as well as electric cars may work in an urban environment and in regulated processes, it will be just as difficult on longer journeys, even if the test car is a Porsche Taycan and has a WLTP standard range of 484 kilometers. From Stuttgart via Munich to Zagreb – a good 800 kilometers in two days are not uncommon on the autobahn, but on Electric Avenue it turns into a difficult scavenger hunt.

The prologue already opens your eyes. The autobahn from Stuttgart to Munich is empty on this Sunday afternoon, and speed limits are rare: what is a dream for most Porsche drivers becomes an exercise in self-control in the Taycan. Even in Kirchheim unter Teck it becomes clear that Munich cannot be reached at a cruising speed of 170 km / h. And if we drive with lead feet again, it will be tight as far as Augsburg. While Polo & Co are pulling past the Porsche on the left, they continue in the right lane at the recommended speed to Munich, the first hour has already been lost on the combustion engine.