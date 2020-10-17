Pollution levels in Delhi decreased partially on Friday, with the help of dispersion of pollutants due to favorable wind speeds. However, the concentration of ‘PM 2.5’ in the city increased to 18 percent due to the burning of stubble. PM2.5 is particles less than 2.5 micrometers in the air. Delhi-NCR has been experiencing poor air quality for several months. Experts have warned that high levels of air pollution could lead to further exacerbation of Kovid-19.The city recorded the air quality index (AQI) 251 at 10 am on Friday. The average AQI on Thursday was 315, the worst since February 12. AQI between zero and 50 is ‘good’, between 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’ and 401 and 500 are The middle is considered ‘serious’. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said on Friday that seasonal conditions have been ‘highly unfavorable’ for widespread dispersal of pollutants in Delhi since September this year as compared to last year. Board Member Secretary Prashant Gargava said that the concentration of ‘PM10’ (particles of 10 micrometers or less in the air) present in the air between September 1 and October 14 this year is higher than in the same period last year.Due to non-basmati paddy cultivation in lesser area in Punjab and Haryana this year, CPCB member secretary expects that the occurrence of stubble burning will be lower this year than in 2019. Pictures taken from NASA’s satellites show fire near Amritsar, Patiala, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur in Punjab and in Ambala and Rajpura in Haryana. However, a senior official of the meteorological department said that the reduction in pollution levels is probably due to better wind speed up to 10 km per hour.

Dust also plays an important role in pollution

The Air Quality Early Warning System of the Ministry of Earth Sciences has said that the direction of the air flow on Friday was towards the north-west, which is conducive to blowing pollutants from the fields that are being burnt. According to the ‘Air Quality Monitoring and Weather Forecasting and Research System’ (SAFAR), the incidence of stubble burning in the fields was 18 percent on Friday in PM 2.5 concentration. On Wednesday it was just one percent and on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday it was close to three percent. According to Safar, with a partial increase in wind speed till Saturday, air quality can fall into the ‘poor’ category till Sunday. According to an analysis by Delhi-based think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water, 18 to 39 percent of Delhi’s air pollution is due to dust blowing from the roads due to transport.

Gopal Rai started a new campaign

On the other hand, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday asked the officials of the concerned department to prepare a report for the implementation of the ‘Red Light on, Train Off’ campaign to stop the pollution caused by trains. Rai chaired a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary, senior officials of Environment and Transport Department, Delhi Traffic Police and Divisional Commissioners and directed that the expedition should be expedited for the implementation of this campaign.

MCD dissolving poison in Delhi’s air: Raghav Chadha

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha shared the latest picture and video of the garbage being burnt in the Baba Vidyapati Marg of Kiradi Assembly, and told how the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation was working to burn poison in the Delhi air. Has been Raghav Chaddha said, ‘It is unfortunate that on one hand the Delhi government is constantly working to reduce pollution and on the other hand the Bharatiya Janata Party has no concern about the people of Delhi. In the residential areas of Kiradi Assembly where a lot of people live, poisonous smoke is dissolving in the air due to the burning of garbage from BJP-ruled MCD. This smoke released from the burning of garbage is not only dangerous but can also be fatal. ‘

90% fund with Delhi government: BJP

The BJP has held the Kejriwal government responsible for 95 per cent pollution in Delhi. The three mayors of the BJP-ruled MCD have said that, ‘all measures are being taken by the municipal corporations to curb pollution, but the Delhi government ministers are doing nothing except photographing them. In Delhi, 90 percent of the work is done by the corporation, while 90 percent of the fund is with the Delhi government. The Delhi government is not giving their money to the corporation.

Kejriwal doing only false propaganda: BJP

BJP state president Adesh Kumar Gupta said in a press conference held at the party office, ‘The Chief Minister of Delhi is just talking and doing false propaganda like every year. I ask them, are you the Chief Minister made just for campaigning? What have you done to tackle pollution in Delhi till date? State President Adesh Gupta said, “Keeping in mind the problems of the people of Delhi, today the three municipal corporations are dealing with air pollution through sprinklers, jet spray, sanitation and tree plantation. I appeal to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to give the three municipal corporations the money they deserve.