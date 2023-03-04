They are called biomaterials and they are the answer to the greatest challenge facing home construction: causing so much damage to the environment. The race for sustainable construction has begun. All over the world, materials of natural origin capable of rewriting history and ending the reign of concrete, the most widely used construction material in the world, are sought. Wood, straw or hemp are postulated, but also the mycelium of fungi and even cigarette butts.

These materials, whose obtaining must not compromise natural reserves, seek a clear objective: to reduce the environmental impact of the building process. “It is not a question of replacing, but of incorporating new alternatives that undo the hegemony of materials such as concrete and steel. There are no perfect materials that can satisfy all needs, therefore, it is very likely that a wide variety of materials will have to coexist, looking for the most appropriate option in each case”, point out the architects and professors from the Escuela Técnica Superior of Architecture of Madrid, Manuel Rodríguez and Mar Barbero.

These biomaterials must fulfill their constructive function (be resistant, durable and safe) and, at the end of their life, be recyclable or biodegradable. In addition, their maintenance does not have to be expensive and they must be able to improve the interior environment of the houses, with the minimum energy consumption.

Sustainable construction, which is already required by various European directives, “is driving a disruptive approach in the use of more ecological materials that may become the next trends in the sector,” according to the report. The Architecture of the Future, prepared by PlanRadar, which has analyzed the new materials that 12 countries, including Spain, will use in the future. The study identifies traditional materials that one day were separated and almost reviled: straw, wood, hemp or clay. In fact, in recent years more and more consumers and architects are demanding their rescue. “The return of traditional and more sustainable organic building materials used for hundreds or thousands of years and easy to make, together with additional adjustments made thanks to technology, can begin to set a new model in the sector,” the document states. In the last two years, especially since the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the demand for thatched houses. “I can quantify it by 20% more in a year”, says the architect Mirco Zecchetto. “It is no longer enough to heat our houses with renewable energy. We need to reduce and even eliminate heating costs, maintaining or even increasing thermal comfort. With straw houses all this is possible ”, he adds.

Wood is one of the materials that occupies a privileged place. Technology has taken leaps and bounds and there are already wooden buildings up to 85 meters high, such as the 18-story Mjosa Tower in Norway, or the 24-story HoHo in Austria. “However, if we all started to build with wood, possibly there would not be enough extracted with guarantees of sustainability,” Rodríguez and Barbero point out. The two architects also name cork and cane as derivatives of plant species that it would be interesting to recover in Spain. “Although it is not understood as a biomaterial, earth is another of the forgotten materials and valued for its extraordinary qualities of hygrothermal regulation and its high thermal inertia,” they add.

The key is the mycelium

On the list of materials with potential are organic bricks made from fungi, although their production is still in its infancy. “It will take a lot of innovation, but I believe that biomaterials will be able to replace all the others in the coming decades. In the future I can imagine materials as strong as steel and as transparent as glass without any of the environmental problems they cause,” says architect Christopher Maurer, founder of architecture firm Redhouse Studio and adjunct professor at Kent State University. in Ohio (USA).

Maurer is one of the staunch defenders of mycotecture, a living architecture that takes advantage of the possibilities offered by fungal mycelia (a tangle of interconnected filaments). In an organic substrate, which can be agricultural waste or materials from demolition, the live mycelium is injected so that it grows and adopts the desired shape. It is possible to create resistant bricks and all kinds of structures.

10 kilo block to build houses in Namibia, a project in which Redhouse Studio is working. Kassi Media Group 2021

The architect, who also collaborates with NASA through the NIAC (Innovative Advanced Concepts) program to develop buildings outside of Earth, works on projects in Cleveland (USA) and Namibia. In the South African country they use bricks made from fungi to replace concrete blocks (in this case the substrate is an invasive native shrub). For the first time, mycelium technology is being brought from the lab to the market to build affordable homes.

“The future is organic. There are too many side benefits of working with nature and too many problems of working against it. There will come a point where not even the most entrenched interests will be able to ignore that we are doing irreparable damage to our ecosystems”, maintains the architect, who recalls that buildings are responsible for 40% of carbon emissions worldwide. There are already companies like Ecovative specialized in the use of mycomaterials (packaging, construction products…).

A parenthesis to talk about a material whose origin is not natural, but it complies with one of the rules: in obtaining it, the reserves available in nature are not compromised. Just as construction and demolition waste is reused, cigarette butts can be reused. Two problems are solved at once. Abbas Mohajerani, an expert professor of materials and geotechnical engineering at Australia’s RMIT University (Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology), has spent part of his career researching the recycling of cigarette butts in fired clay bricks, ceramic tiles and asphalt concrete.

Professor Abbas Mohajerani with the bricks with cigarette butts.

Every year more than six billion cigarettes are produced in the world, generating 1.2 million tons of toxic waste. Mohajerani has shown that fired clay bricks with 1% recycled cigarette butts would reduce the energy required for their manufacture by 10%. In addition, they are lighter and offer better insulation, which translates into lower heating and cooling costs for homes. “In the future, various waste materials (biomaterials, biosolids, cigarette butts, glass dust…) will be mixed with clayey soil to make bricks for houses. “The massive excavation of soil for the production of bricks in the world is not sustainable. The annual production of some 150,000 million bricks worldwide requires more than 3,000 million cubic meters of clay soil (equivalent to more than 1,000 football fields). However, if governments do not support and encourage it, the process of recycling waste into bricks with significant volumes will take a long time,” reflects Mohajerani.

