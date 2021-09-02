“Maischberger. Die Woche “discusses NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan before the federal election campaign takes center stage.

“Maischberger. The week “begins on the day after the final takeover of power by the Taliban with the topic of Afghanistan. The cabaret artist Jochen Busse therefore begins by talking about an encounter he had 20 years ago with the Middle East expert Peter Scholl-Latour: “He said to me that we were sitting together and waiting for a joint performance, which is complete nonsense what the Americans are doing. There is no war on this country. It is structured differently than we think. ”

The journalist Ann-Kathrin Müller takes the German federal government into its duty: “You cannot plan a retreat only for the soldiers and leave the local staff behind and now stand up and say: Yes, but the intelligence services have not informed us well enough. Even if the Taliban’s advance had taken longer, it would have been too late. ”

“Maischberger. The Week “round discusses Afghanistan withdrawal

The journalist Dagmar Rosenfeld, on the other hand, faces Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU): “Because she is the only one in this government who is ready to take responsibility for what happened, for this disaster. She has linked her political career and her office to what this reappraisal of the mission will bring and said that she will answer for the mistakes. None of the others did that, not even the Chancellor did that in her government statement on this Afghanistan mission, she said that in hindsight one is always wiser – and I think that is a little bit less for the disaster that has been caused has been.”

Political scientist Christian Hacke is hardly surprised by the debacle, America needs its resources elsewhere in view of the battle of strength with China: “That is actually the end of a development that we have been experiencing step by step for 20 years. Conversely, I am actually more surprised that everyone is now waking up and saying that this is the downfall of the USA, so to speak. ”In addition, Hacke assumes that although the troops have withdrawn, the war will continue,“ only by other means ”. The ex-US security advisor John Bolton, who was connected via video from Washington, defends the operation and believes the US troops should have stayed in Afghanistan: “It was a mistake to withdraw from Afghanistan, not because of the failed nation building, although it was was the wrong approach, but because we are now reversing a strategic decision for no reason. ”

Trump’s former adviser Bolton would have continued the military mission in Afghanistan

Bolton thinks that US President Joe Biden is portraying the trigger as a successful mission “insane”. “The fight against terrorism has not ended unilaterally, the terrorists continue to fight,” warns the Republican. His fear: “That will harm us when the Taliban have regained control and invite terrorist groups with international efforts that can then operate in the country.” Staying in Afghanistan, Bolton laughs and says: “I could raise the question on many topics.” Bolton does not want to assign responsibility for the end of the mission to either Trump or Biden: “I think it was a common mistake of both.”

“Maischberger. The week “- these guests discussed with:

In the campaign part of “Maischberger. Die Woche “, according to a commentator analysis of the TV triumph on Sunday, two political extremes collide: Amira Mohamed Ali (left) and Beatrix von Storch (AfD) don’t give each other anything free from the start. Von Storch says that there is agreement of positions, for example on the Afghanistan mission, but the consequence is different in each case: “The Left is now saying that everyone who wants to leave Afghanistan and want to come to Germany should come too, they have to also be allowed to stay and he should get 1,200 euros net and that’s where we differ. “Ali defends himself:” The AfD has criticized the operation in Afghanistan for completely different reasons than the reasons for which we criticized him. ” Ali cannot understand Storch’s fear of migration: “When people make their way to us and flee from war and hardship, then human rights exist. And of course these people have to be helped. ”

“Everyone has human rights, but they do not have the right to live in Germany and to live their life here according to German standards,” von Storch contradicts. “That is,” she adds, “what Sahra Wagenknecht correctly describes as completely unworldly.” With regard to the Afghan local staff, she says: “We have an obligation for the local staff, they have to be described very precisely. They were with the Bundeswehr by contract. Everyone else has human rights, but Germany is not obliged and is not in a position to bring them all here. ”A little later she speaks of 38 million people who, according to the left, are to be brought to Germany from Afghanistan, which she criticized from the talk show host Maischberger brings in: “Ms. von Storch, you know, with the exaggerations: let’s just leave it.”

Election campaign for “Maischberger. Die Woche “: Ali and von Storch sit next to each other, but couldn’t be further apart

“I know that the AfD has a keen interest in fueling fear of a new wave of refugees during the election campaign, because that’s their topic,” replies Ali. “To be honest, I don’t even know,” she continues, “where you always get it from: The whole world wants to come to Germany. That is clearly not the case either. And of course it is also complete nonsense to say: Everyone in the world should come to Germany. That doesn’t make any sense, that’s not what you want. But we still have an obligation as the European Union. ”Instead, Ali calls for consequences for the countries of Europe, such as Austria, Poland and Hungary, which refuse to accept Afghan refugees.

In the further debate, von Storch proves that the AfD’s policy is not primarily oriented towards scientific consensus. Humans have no influence on accelerating climate change: “Human actions have no influence on it. Therefore, it makes no sense to defend ourselves against it or to try to take senseless measures. ”At the same time, she cites the international climate council IPCC, which supports the construction of nuclear power plants because they are emission-free:“ And we are there, ”says von Stork. Talk host Maischberger tries to show von Storch that this is a contradiction: If humans have no influence, the construction of nuclear power plants makes no difference either. But von Storch writhes out of the question and also on repeated demand: “I believe in God and not in climate change.”

“Maischberger. The week “- the conclusion of the show

“Maischberger. The week”. The trio of commentators consisting of journalists Dagmar Rosenfeld, Ann-Kathrin Müller and cabaret artist Jochen Busse agree that the end of the mission will be a disaster. Political scientist Christian Hacke sees it similarly, analyzing the war in Afghanistan from the perspective of a transatlantic. Ex-US security advisor John Bolton from Washington reports in completely different tones – he would have liked to continue the mission. In the election campaign duel between Amira Mohamed Ali (left) and Beatrix von Storch (AfD), two political worlds collide, which Ali sums up on the subject of human rights and migration as follows: “We simply have a completely different view of human beings.”