Rai, Biagio Agnes Award 2023: names made official

The Biagio Agnes Awardnow in its fifteenth edition and promoted by the Foundation of the same name, which since its inception has attributed i awards to personalities who embody the most authentic principles of correct informationwill see the ceremony of for the second consecutive year award ceremony in Piazza del Campidoglio in Rome.



Gianni Lettapresident of the jury made up of numerous personalities – including the president of Ansa Giulio Anselmi and Monsignor Dario Edoardo Viganò – has announced the names of the winners of this year, while the awards ceremony is scheduled for Friday 23 June in the presence of the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola who will receive the Prize for the European Institutions.

The event will then be broadcast on 4 July, in the late evening on Rai 1. Alla management of the evening television, as has become tradition, Mara Venier and Alberto Matanofaces much loved by the television audience, who will welcome high representatives of institutions and great professionals of information, entertainment and culture on the prestigious stage in the heart of the capital, alternating moments of reflection, entertainment and music. Among the guests Al Bano, Fausto Leali, Arisa.

Read also: “Pop” turning point in running Tg1. Glam content, friccicarelli and gossip

Rai, Agnes Prize 2023: the winners of all categories

This year’s edition sees among the awardees many professionals: a recognition of the talent and commitment of women, in a society still far from gender equality. For the war reporter category, the Agnes prize goes to Stefania Battistini of Tg1 and to Lorenzo Cremonesi of the ‘Corriere della Sera’, both engaged on the front of the war in Ukraine; Francesca Paci, reporter of the ‘Stampa’, goes the prize for the printed paper for her stories of the struggle for freedom which sees Iranian women as protagonists.

Read also: Rai, president of Soldi: “Enough of male appointments. Empty coffers, millions of debts”

Subscribe to the newsletter

