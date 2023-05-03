the permanence of Ramiro Funes Mori With Deportivo Cruz Azul, his situation has been constantly changing in recent months and that is that since last semester there was talk of his departure in order to return to River Plate in his country and then there has been talk of his possible renewal with the cement set that comes this coming summer.
In recent weeks the situation has been far from being defined and now it is said that the decision to renew with the Machine or negotiate with the Argentine team is still under consideration.
According to the Spanish portal transfers.net He pointed out that the 32-year-old Argentine defender is shaping up to leave Cruz Azul in the upcoming transfer market. “Go back home! Ramiro Funes Mori, one step away from returning to the millionaire”, the media published this Tuesday.
“According to the latest rumors, River Plate would be very close to signing Ramiro Funes Mori for next season. The Argentine defender plans to end his contract with Cruz Azul in the summer of 2023 and is not expected to renew with the Mexican club, which That makes him a free agent, available to any team.”
– transfers.net
Regarding the defender’s return to River Plate, the Spanish outlet recalled that the ‘Twin‘ He already had a stage -between 2008 and 2015- with the millionaire group.
“Now, with the possibility of wearing the shirt of his former team again, Funes Mori is excited and motivated to once again contribute his experience and defensive skills to the club that formed him,” they added.
