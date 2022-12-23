No revolution in Inter’s left lane. This was clarified by the sporting director Piero Ausilio, who effectively shut down the market rumors concerning Robin Gosens. “We have made an important investment and we think we will soon see a different player. He’s not on the market ”, the Nerazzurri manager guaranteed a few days ago on the sidelines of the Maestrelli award, thus reversing the prospects and plans drawn up in recent months. The reasons for the strategic change respond to above all technical logics, because Ausilio guaranteed that in the last few weeks he had seen “Atalanta’s Gosens”, that is to say one of the best wingers in Europe.