W.hen young entrepreneurs vote, they rarely make their mark with the SPD. In surveys of start-up founders, the old workers’ party did not always come in above five percent in recent years. It is all the more remarkable when a founder not only elects the SPD, but even stands as a candidate for the party.

Verena Hubertz, 33 years old, was elected constituency candidate in Trier, succeeding former Justice Minister Katarina Barley, who has moved to the European Parliament. It’s not a safe constituency, Katarina Barley has never won it and the SPD has only won it twice since 1949. Hubertz, like her predecessor, hopes for a good place on the list.

In any case, Hubertz has already had success with her own company. Kitchen Stories is the name of the website with hundreds of recipe videos. The app has now been downloaded 21 million times. They were the first cooking app on the Apple Watch. Apple boss Tim Cook stopped by. And Bosch-Siemens Hausgeräte bought two thirds of the company three years ago, and not for little money, as can be heard.

Kitchen Stories was bought by Bosch-Siemens Hausgeräte

The company’s refrigerators and ovens should one day be able to help their owners cook with the help of the recipes. Bosch-Siemens also hopes to have more contact with end customers, whom the dealers would otherwise have more often than the manufacturer. Hubertz has now left this company – and instead wants to go into politics. “I joined the party ten years ago,” she says. “I worry about how pessimistic we are about our future in this country. There is no party that can paint me a picture of the future of life in 20 years. “

But why then the SPD? As a start-up investor, don’t you have a fundamental problem? It starts with the Working Hours Act, the flexibility of which the SPD has been blocking for years and which hardly a start-up can adhere to if it somehow wants to survive the first few years. “That is why it is important to turn the employees into co-entrepreneurs,” says Hubertz – and here he comes to a point that has not suffered very well in traditional social democracy: to involve the employees in the opportunities, but also in the risks of the company .

Verena Hubertz’s views do not always match the SPD

With other things she is quite on the party line. “It’s not fair in this country,” she says. “For example, it is about all of us clapping to the nursing staff, but there are poor working conditions. That the money decides who can afford an apartment. ”She would like to cap rents, build apartments at the same time and then allocate the living space according to a point system, similar to Vienna.

Nevertheless, there is still enough friction with the SPD, as it ticks in its majority. She rejects the wealth tax, for example. She thinks the idea is good, “but that goes to the company’s assets, in case of doubt without the company having received any money from somewhere”. Instead of the wealth tax, she would rather see a more consistent taxation of foreign companies in Germany and a higher inheritance tax.

And what about the unconditional basic income that start-up founders often find good, but which the work-centered social democracy often rejects? Hubertz also wants to do politics for people who want to work. Work is important for one’s own identity. Nevertheless, she finds the idea of ​​a basic income interesting, she says, knowing full well that this position in the SPD is not easy either – but sees opportunities for compromises: If Hartz IV had fewer sanctions for those unwilling to work and the recipients more of their own assets are allowed to keep, it is not that far from the basic income.

In the party she will have a lot to do with fighting for her positions. She puts it differently: “Of course I’m in a special position for the time being.” But: “There are also great financial experts, clever digital people and experts for other areas in the SPD.” Her hope: “Politics also go hand in hand with authenticity. I know how business goes. People can trust me there. ”We’ll see whether they get this trust in the SPD.