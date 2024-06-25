Juarez City.- From start to finish Mexico was ahead on the scoreboard and this Monday defeated the Argentina team 81-77 in the first of the last three preparation games that it will have for the Pre-Olympic Games in Puerto Rico, and which took place before a good entrance in the University Gym.

This Tuesday, these two teams will meet again in the city of Chihuahua and once again on Saturday in the country’s capital.

Immediately afterwards, the national coach, Omar Quintero, will choose the ’12 Warriors’ that he will take to Puerto Rico to the tournament that will be played from July 2 to 7.

In this Monday’s game, Juan Pablo Camargo from Juarez was with the Mexican team, who only saw action in the last 12 seconds of the third period.