The news of the month that is about to begin, April 2022, are perhaps less than the first three of the year, but certainly there is no shortage of games to come.

After a very strong start to 2022 and three months filled with big game releases, the April may seem like a bit of a slowdown , but there are still some great games to look forward to. Sports fans will be delighted with three very different titles in the genre coming out this month, while Star Wars fans will have two reasons to get their controllers (or Joy-Con) back – an all-new Lego Star Wars and the remaster of a cult classic are coming to Nintendo Switch.

Speaking of Nintendo’s hybrid, if you own Switch, this month is all for you: new games, ports and series debuts are proving that the console is still going strong, even five years after the release of the console. Without further ado, here is the list of games coming out in April 2022.

Terrorbane –

This 2D RPG, stylized as tERRORbane, places an emphasis on bugs and errors, and allows you to play as a game tester for an indie developer. The game focuses heavily on self-aware humor, with an abundance of references to some of the most iconic moments in gaming history, with hints of titles such as The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy and even Dark Souls.

The title is made in the style of Old school 16-bit JRPG, but with unexpected twists on the classic mechanics of the genre at every step of your journey. If hunting fun bugs excites you and you want a dose of gaming nostalgia, you won’t have to wait too long: Terrorbane is the very first game of the month this year.

Terrorbane is out on April 1st for PC and Switch

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga –

The Skywalker Saga has all the cards on the table to present itself as a quantum leap in terms of quality for the series and one of the biggest releases of April. As you can read in our preview of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the visual aspect and above all the gameplay are a step forward compared to all the other Lego games, and at the same time maintain the typical playfulness of the series.

The sixth iteration in the Lego Star Wars franchise allows you to play in all nine Star Wars moviesand experience the galaxy far, far away like never before.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out April 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Switch

MLB The Show 22 –

The 2022 MLB season has been postponed, but its virtual counterpart, MLB The Show 22, is coming just in time with a release on all platforms, with the exception of PC. This will be the 17th iteration in the greatest baseball series of all time, and the first to be released on Switch. MLB The Show 22 promises “Faster, deeper and more intense action in the game”with a variety of game modes that target both rookies and veterans returning to the field every year.

In another first time, MLB The Show 22 will bring cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms, which means you can start your franchise on PlayStation and continue on Switch while catching the first spring suns. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive the game at no additional cost on day one, while early access will open four days earlier – as long as they want to pay a little extra.

MLB The Show 22 is out April 5th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Switch

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition –

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is a HD remaster of the JRPG from 1999 Chrono Cross, set in the world of the classic SNES Chrono Trigger. In Chrono Cross, you play as a teenager named Serge who travels between dimensions on his mission to save himself from death in a parallel universe.

The remastered edition arrives with updated 3D models, refined illustrations and many new features, plus the option to switch between the new version and the old one, and relive the iconic title in all its pixelated glory of the late 90s.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is out April 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Switch

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim –

Originally released on PS4 in 2020, this RTS is set in 1980s Japan and puts you in the shoes of a group of 13 high school students who are drawn into a futuristic war. As in a Christopher Nolan filmthe non-linear narrative of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim prompts you to pay attention as you play with each Sentinel to piece the story together.

The game was praised for its storytelling and complex characterswhen it first arrived on PS4, and is now on the launch pad on Nintendo’s laptop.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is out on April 12 on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed –

Another Star Wars game is coming this month, and what a game that is. Considered to be one of the best games in the Star Wars universe, The Force Unleashed is finally out on the Nintendo Switch as well. This remaster of the Nintendo Wii version of the game uses motion controls to help you become one with the Force and master its destructive power as Darth Vader’s secret apprentice.

The game is set between the first two Star Wars trilogies and tells an engaging story that fills important narrative gaps as we approach the Galactic Civil War we are introduced to in A New Hope.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is out April 20 on Switch. You can already play it on PC, Xbox and PS3

MotoGP 22 –

The real 2022 MotoGP World Championship has just begun and its annual official video game is arriving this month on all platforms, with “cross-gen play” but no cross-platform multiplayer. This year’s edition includes more than 120 drivers and over 20 official circuits of the MotoGP. MotoGP 22 promises unprecedented realism with new animations, improved 3D models and more detailed tracks. For the first time in a long time, 22 will bring back to life the local split-screen multiplayer mode for two players.

The Italian developer Milestone also revisited the game tutorial and recovered the managerial career mode. In short, many new features and improvements that engine fans should be excited about.

MotoGP 22 is out on April 21 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Switch

The Serpent Rogue –

Strongly focused on crafting and alchemy, The Serpent Rogue is an action-adventure set in a medieval fantasy world. You will play as the Warden, a mysterious alchemist who prepares potions to aid himself in his mission: to protect the world from the evil Serpent Rogue, aka Morbus.

This roguelike sandbox invites you to explore its realms, gather resources and experiment to find a play style that works for you in an adventure where all your actions have consequences.

The Serpent Rogue is out on April 26 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Switch

Zombie Army 4: Dead War –

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is another upcoming game on Nintendo Switch this month thanks to a port. And it’s also another shooter where you can kill Nazi zombies. This cooperative third-person survival horror pits you and three other friends against Hitler’s hordes of zombies in a battle to save humanity from an undead Armageddon by arming yourself with epic weapons of elemental powers.

This Switch port of a game released some time ago is coming with all season one content included for freeand adds additional levels, character packs, weapon bundles, and more.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is out April 26 on Switch, and is already available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Nintendo Switch Sports –

The game that made Nintendo Wii the best-selling console of its generation has long awaited a makeover for the Switch. And that’s what’s finally happening this month. Nintendo Switch Sports brings to life classic sports from the Wii version, such as bowling and tennis, in addition to chambara (sword fighting), but also sees the debut of football, volleyball and badminton.

Physical copies of the game will include a leg band, similar to the one introduced with Ring Fit Adventure, to give you a more realistic football experience – initially only for penalties, then, with a free update in the summer, for full matches. Another free update is coming this fall and will add golf as a playable sport.

Nintendo Switch Sports is out on April 29 on Nintendo Switch

Written by Stoyan Ovcharov for GLHF