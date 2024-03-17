Job Kuijpers, a former AIVD officer, founded Eye Security four years ago with two other ex-employees of Dutch security services. The Hague cyber security company/insurer now has 120 employees and is growing rapidly. This week it was announced that 36 million euros had been raised from investors. “In my entire career, I have never seen a network that we couldn't get into.”

