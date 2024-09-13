ANDThe Republican candidate and former US president Donald Trump (2017-2021) assured this Friday that if elected as president his plan to carry out the “The largest deportation (of immigrants) in the country’s history” will begin in Springfield (Ohio) bound for Venezuela.

According to the criteria of

“This is what you can say: we will do mass deportations from Springfield. We are going to get those people out. We are going to take them back to Venezuela,” he said in a press conference. press conference held at his golf club in Palos Verdes, California.

Mexico City shelters are overwhelmed by the wave of Haitians who have arrived in recent weeks, reflecting the migration crisis in the region. EFE/ Carlos Ramírez Photo:EFE Share

In your opinion, the “illegal hatians” are destroying the way of life of the inhabitants of that area.

The New York tycoon has been spreading the rumor for days that Haitians in Springfield eat the cats and dogs of local citizens.

Trump’s accusations spark threats and closures in Springfield

From Acandí, they begin the dangerous trek on foot—armed with machetes, lanterns and tents—through the Darien jungle. Photo:Raul Arboleda / AFP Share

These accusations have caused the Haitian community feels singled outeven receiving bomb threats that have forced the closure of schools and other official facilities in the past two days. President Joe Biden himself called on Friday for such rhetoric to cease.

The former president used much of his press conference to also criticize his opponent on November 5, the vice president and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, accusing her again without evidence of facilitating the “largest wave of sex trafficking and human trafficking in history” with its policies on the border with Mexico.

The debate was great, I think I did very well, but I was fighting against three people. I was fighting against the radical left-wing lunatics at ABC, in my opinion the worst broadcasters there are.

Trump held Harris responsible for the deterioration of law and order in California through her policies as attorney general in that state (2011-2017) and as senator of the same state (2017-2021).

The two candidates faced each other on Tuesday in their first electoral debate. The former president, who then appeared defensive and irascible, He reiterated on Friday that he is not interested in participating in another with Harris and called the Democrat “lunatics” and the journalists who moderated the meeting organized by the ABC network.

“The debate was great, I thought I did very well, but I was fighting against three people. I was fighting against the radical left-wing lunatics at ABC, in my opinion the worst hosts there are,” he said.

Share Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands during the presidential debate in Philadelphia. Photo:AFP

His meeting with the press on Friday came a day after he held a fundraising event in Los Angeles, a city that is considered by some experts to be the “ATM” of political parties due to the large sums of money they manage to raise in that city for their campaigns.

On Thursday, the Republican candidate held a rally in Tucson, Arizona, one of the key states for the presidential election, and There he proposed eliminating taxes on overtime to encourage employment.

The proposal comes in an attempt to win the workers’ vote and adds to a previous one in which proposed eliminating tip taxes in the service sector, an initiative that Harris later formulatedafter which she was accused of plagiarism by the Republicans.