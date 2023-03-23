A ‘thermal weather reversal’ could bring winter back to Italy after days of spring and drought, the latter effect of Climate Change with which Italy is also dealing with, especially in the North. And just today we celebrate the World Meteorological Day which was established in 1961 to celebrate the birth of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on 23 March 1950. This year’s theme is ‘The Future of Weather, Climate and Water Across Generations’. Andrea Garbinato, site editorial manager www.iLMeteo.itidentifies precisely in the latest work published 3 days ago by the IPCC-ONU, the intergovernmental group of experts on climate change of the United Nations, a thread of union with the WMO party: in practice the IPCC scientists confirmed that the climate is changing rapidly and that we still have very little time to stop the dramatic warming of the planet.

Climate change, in relation to the ‘Generations’, will especially impact Generation Y or Millennials, those born between the 80s and 2000s, with increasingly intense Global Warming: already long before the end of the century, in fact, record temperatures of 50 degrees could be the norm, not only in Iraq or Algeria, Libya etc., but also in Italy.

In practice, we risk an increase of 3-4 degrees within 50 years if we continue to emit greenhouse gases at the current rate, but the scenario could even get worse if we pollute more; on the contrary, if we, together with the politicians, commit ourselves to reducing the production of CO2 and methane, then we could still be in time to stop this heavy climatic escalation.

Even recently in Italy we have experienced episodes related to Climate Change: the extreme drought in our country, especially in the North, and the summer heat waves which have been increasingly frequent and long; we remember last summer season 2022, undisturbed and hot from 10 May until the end of September and with frequent peaks above 40 degrees in the shade.

Returning to the present day, the rains are still largely absent and, at least until Saturday, the high pressure will provide dry and warm weather for the period. However, the latest model releases give us hope from Sunday onwards, when some rainfall will wet the North, the Center and then, with the new week, will also reach the South.

But the news associated with this Atlantic perturbation will above all be the thermal weather reversal that could bring winter back to Italy.

In fact, the long-term weather trend indicates a worsening for Sunday with rains in the Centre-North and snow in the Alps up to 1200 metres, but on Monday the snow could fall up to 500 meters in the Apennines, especially the Adriatic side; Finally, on Tuesday we could see frosts in the Po Valley again: an extreme variability, which among other things is increasingly associated with recent global climate change.

IN DETAIL Thursday 23. In the North: good weather except for isolated drizzle in Liguria. In the Centre: sunny except for scattered clouds in Tuscany. In the South: sun and warmer.

Friday 24. In the North: rains from the Alps towards the high plains in the late evening. In the Centre: sunny, scattered clouds in Tuscany. In the South: sun and even hotter.

Saturday 25. In the North: serene, at the most veiled with a spring climate. In the Centre: cloudy sky at times. In the South: sunny and warm for the period.

Trend: Sunday with two faces, summer heat in the extreme South with 27°C, gradual worsening in the Centre-North. Next week return of winter with cold, snow and lots of wind.