The new Skoda Superb is in the starting blocks. The market launch for the fourth generation of the Czech mid-range model is in spring next year. As usual, there is a lot of car for the money. The brand's flagship, which has only been carefully developed on the outside, is closely related to the new Volkswagen Passat. While the large VW is only offered as a variant, the Skoda Superb is still available as a sedan. Both Passat and Superb will be built in Bratislava, Slovakia; The Czechs had development sovereignty. Prices start at around 38,000 euros for the sedan; the Superb Combi, which is more important for Germany with a share of more than ninety percent, costs 1,000 euros more.

The engineers paid particular attention to the aerodynamics of the big Czech. This could be improved by up to fifteen percent with a drag coefficient of 0.23 (0.25 for the station wagon). Stretched by four centimeters, the Superb sedan now measures an impressive 4.91 meters, the station wagon is one centimeter shorter.