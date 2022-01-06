What if the last three actors to play the Hulk reunited in the same movie? This is the question that has originated an impressive fan art made by a Marvel follower artist. Its about Hulk-verse, an idea that after Spiderman there is no home and the Spider-verse with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland together on screen, no longer sounds so crazy.

The artist AST Desing published on his Instagram page a design in which he places very much in the style of Marvel posters Eric Bana, Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo together.

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel: World War Hulk movie with Mark Ruffalo reportedly in development

Not only them, but also Doctor Strange appears alongside the trio of green monsters to hint that the sorcerer would be involved in one more chapter about the vast multiverse.

Hulk-verse, fanart design from possible Marvel movie. Photo: Instagram / AGTDesign

“The multiverse that would crush everything”, the artist places in the description, hinting at the entertaining chaos that would originate if the 3 versions of Hulk were within the same world.

YOU CAN SEE: Willem Dafoe responds to criticism about his Green Goblin in Spider-Man

What happened to Eric Bana and Edward Norton?

In 2003, before the consolidation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a Hulk movie starring Eric Bana was released in theaters under the command of Universal Pictures.

The Hulk has been portrayed by Eric Bana and Edward Norton before Mark Ruffalo. Photo: Composition / Marvel

Without convincing the fans, later Marvel Studios would take the reins of the matter and launch its own movie, The Incredible Hulk, now with Edward Norton as the protagonist.

YOU CAN SEE: Morbius’ delay would have been due to the success of Spiderman no way home

Despite the effort, the critical reception was neither good nor bad, it just remained neutral.

Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk in the MCU. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

In this way, by uniting the Avengers for the first time in the first Avengers tape (2012), Mark Ruffalo would remain as the final version of the Hulk that would remain until today in the MCU.

YOU CAN SEE: Spider-Man: Marvel artist reveals what Tom Holland would look like in Venom’s symbiote suit

Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk, is played by Tatiana Maslany. Photo: Marvel Studios