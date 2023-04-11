Dusan Vlahovic’s future is still to be defined, above all by virtue of the latest releases which are dragging the Serbian to the bottom of a tunnel from which it seems difficult to get out. Despite the complicated period, however, there is no shortage of suitors to win the ex Viola’s performance. According to what was reported by the Spanish newspaper Sport, in fact, Real would have identified Vlahovic as the first alternative to Karim Benzema.

#Spain #Vlahovic #Reals #goal