Europe has not yet found a solution to end the protests of farmers, who demand, among other things, less pressure on the regulations that regulate the activity and oppose the liberalization of imports. This Monday, February 26, Madrid was the epicenter of a massive demonstration in which some 20,000 people participated. In parallel, closures of points on the highway between Germany and Poland were reported. While in Brussels, where the European Union Agriculture Ministers were meeting, the protests ended with clashes between protesters and police officers.

The doors of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain were filled with tractors, received by some 20,000 people, who arrived from different parts of the country to Madrid. The motto of the new day of protest was: “Our end will be your hunger: defend your food.”

The mobilization was called by the main agricultural organizations, Asaja, COAG and UPA, which brought together people from Catalonia, Galicia, Aragon, Castilla y León, Andalusia and the Valencian Community. All of them represent sectors such as livestock, fishing, beekeeping or aquaculture.

The “tractorada” of this Monday, February 26, as the organizers defined it, coincided with the meeting in Brussels of the Council of Agriculture Ministers of the European Union (EU) that seeks solutions and achieves relief for rural producers.

Spanish farmers began protests on February 6, after, for several weeks, their counterparts from France and Germany began their claims against the EU.

The demonstrations in Spain also coincided with the protest actions that took place at the border crossing between Germany and Poland, where farmers blocked the roads. Demonstrations also took place in Brussels that ended in clashes with the Police.

According to Reuters, About 900 tractors blocked several roads in Brusselswhile protesters threw bottles, eggs and set tires on fire, in a cordoned off area very close to the place of the ministers' meeting.

On February 1, a similar protest took place in that city, with more than 1,300 tractors blocking the streets.

The deck of farmers' demands

Since the start of the year, farmers across Europe have been organizing weeks of protests to demand action from policymakers over a range of pressures they say the sector is under. The complaints range from supermarket prices that are considered too cheap to low-cost imports that undermine local producers.. Added to this are the EU's strict environmental standards and the possible free trade agreement with Mercosur.

Spanish farmers protest price pressures, taxes and green regulation and grievances shared by farmers across Europe, on Paseo de la Castellana street in Madrid, Spain, on February 26, 2024. REUTERS – JUAN MEDINA

Meanwhile, Belgian, German, Dutch and French agricultural associations keep their members on alert, the European Coordination Via Campesina farmers association stated that the European bloc is still not doing enough to address economic pressures.

Agriculture ministers debated a new set of EU proposals to ease pressure on farmers, including a reduction in agricultural inspections and the possibility of exempting small farms from some environmental standards.

The farmers' struggle with the EU

The EU decided to sideline and weaken some of its flagship Green Deal environmental policies, removing the goal of reducing agricultural emissions from its 2040 climate roadmap. However, this is not enough for producers.

Another measure was the elimination of regulations that sought to reduce pesticides and delayed a goal for farmers to leave some land unused to improve biodiversity.



A tractor stands near the EU Commission headquarters during a protest by European farmers over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, on the day of a meeting of EU Agriculture Ministers in Brussels, Belgium , on February 26, 2024. REUTERS – YVES HERMAN

At this Monday's meeting, the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, said that consideration should be given to making some of the environmental preservation conditions that farmers must respect to receive support from the Common Agricultural Policy voluntary ( PAC), as cited by EFE.

While complaints vary from country to country, not all farmers are calling for an end to “green” rules.

In that sense, Juan Pedro Laguna, a Spanish farmer who grows olives, cereals and vegetables, told Reuters that “the new CAP is ruining our lives.” And he added: “we want to produce as we have always done, but they don't want us to produce.”

“We are not against climate policies. But we know that to make the transition we need higher prices for products because it costs more to produce ecologically,” Morgan Ody, general coordinator of the agricultural organization La Vía Campesina, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, they demanded that the EU establish minimum support prices and abandon free trade agreements that allow cheaper foreign products to be imported.

The position against imported products It became more acute since Ukraine began sending food at much lower prices than those sold in Europe. Furthermore, these products do not comply with the same production processes that the EU requires for local ones.

Along the same lines, the producers also showed their rejection of the agreement with the nations that make up Mercosur.

However, the European Commission has said the conditions that would allow the EU to sign the Mercosur deal have not been met, as it has sought stronger guarantees on environmental standards in the deal.

With Reuters and EFE