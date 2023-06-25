The question that ran between Spain and Italy this afternoon was one: had José Mourinho played early or not? As is well known, after the heavy decisions against him by UEFA – a four-match ban – following the Europa League final between Seville and Rome, the Giallorossi coach sent a letter to Zvonimir Boban communicating his choice to resign from the ‘ UEFA Football Board , the body of European football which includes great coaches and champions among its ranks, because “there weren’t the conditions” to stay.

backstory

—

According to “Il Mundo Deportivo”, however, José Mourinho’s letter would have arrived late, that is, after UEFA had already decided to exclude the Portuguese from the group of experts following what happened in the Europa League final, in relation to his behavior in the following press conference – the harsh accusations against referee Anthony Taylor – then vehemently reaffirmed in the garage of the Budapest stadium. Well, UEFA communicated that “no decision had been made regarding Mourinho’s expulsion”. Moral: the choice of the Portuguese coach did not want to anticipate or follow the choices of others, but only to reiterate how, in his opinion, the (referee) measure is complete.