“The 2022 cars will be damn fast”. Nico Hulkenberg, who had a first taste of the Aston Martin AMR22 in the simulator, anticipated that the new generation of single-seaters is ready to amaze despite the fact that the technical regulations have been designed to make the action on the track more enjoyable for the public without paying too much attention to performance. . The new 18-inch tires from Pirelli, however, could give surprises in terms of speed and as always, all the designers are ready to exploit every area of ​​the new technical regulation to make up for the ‘stakes’ that on paper should make the 2022 cars slower. .

The budget, at Red Bull, would already be in surplus at least in the simulator. According to the online version of the Spanish newspaper Brand, indeed, the Milton Keynes team in Abu Dhabi claimed that the Red Bull RB18 was already faster than the RB16-B in the simulator. For sure Adrian Newey will have to abandon the ‘high-rake’ philosophy, that is a ‘beaten’ set-up at the front with a rear that is decidedly raised compared to the front axle. The venturi channels aimed at exploiting the ground effect will be the performance key of the 2022 single-seaters as well as the diffuser, an area in which the greatest design surprises are expected.

According to the calculations made, the car bottom will be the ‘responsible’ for a percentage in terms of overall performance of the single-seaters oscillating between 75 and 85%. Making missteps in that respect could prove fatal, a mistake that is difficult to recover in the current season. Adrian Newey described the new technical regulation as stimulating after a sight reading that had not thrilled him. Helmut Marko said Red Bull 2022 will be very attractive. With aesthetics, however, world titles are not won. But if the data collected during the simulation prove to be true on the track, then Red Bull will have good cards to play in the defense of the world title won by Max Verstappen in 2021.