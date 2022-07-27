Shock news from Spain: the PSG striker Neymar faces jail for fraud. El Pais reports that an investigation into the Brazilian’s movements is underway, and explains: “The Spanish tax authorities have claimed compensation of 10 million euros from the player, who also faces two years in prison. The alleged fraud, quantified by the Prosecutor’s Office in 8.4 million, concerns the passage of the Brazilian from Santos to Barcelona in 2013 and also involves Josep Maria Bartomeu, Sandro Rosell and the parents of the Paris Saint-Germain champion. In addition to the aforementioned requests, there are also those of the Brazilian company DIS, which at the time of the facts claimed to own 40 percent of the player’s rights: it asks for five years of imprisonment for Neymar and a refund of 150 million euros “.