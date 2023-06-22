Anti-Ducati wanted

While the Ducati riders continue to dominate the premier class of MotoGP with six victories in seven races (which become 11 in 14 if you also consider the Sprints) all the others are trying to organize themselves to try to counter – if not now in the near future – the hegemony of the house of Borgo Panigale. In Spain in particular there is attention – mixed with apprehension – for the situation that concerns Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion, idol of the Iberian fans, really seems to have arrived at the endurance limit with the Honda. In Germany, on the Sachsenring track which was his home garden for over a decade, the #93 refused to race after being the protagonist of an endless sequence of crashes, the last of which also caused him a slight left thumb fracture.

Marquez’s future

Marquez has been linked to Honda for a millionaire contract that will only expire at the end of the 2024 season and it is fair to underline how the Japanese company waited for the Spaniard throughout the ordeal of his post-injury recovery in Jerez 2020, including the passage through four operations on the humerus of his right arm. However, now that the phenomenon from Cervera is back in good physical condition, it is the home of the golden winger that is in no way able to provide the six-time MotoGP world champion with a vehicle capable of competing for the top positions. Not only: the RC213V at the moment is even a dangerous bikeas evidenced by the injuries that also occurred to Joan Mir and Alex Rins.

KTM idea

For all these reasons, Marquez’s entourage is apparently looking around. The change of shirt seems like a possibility that Marquez is concretely considering and as reported by the Spanish journalist of DAZN Ricard Jove the chosen escape route would be the KTM. However, the operation is neither simple nor obvious. In fact, the Austrian manufacturer has four riders under contract between the official team and customer bikes and is satisfied with this rose. Furthermore, there is the ‘grana’ which concerns Pedro Acosta, eager to get into MotoGP as early as 2024 and ready to look around if KTM does not fulfill his requests.

Difficult transfer

“Marc was invited by his entourage to leave Honda and switch to KTM, with the support of Red Bull – wrote Jové in a tweet – but skepticism would filter in from the Austrian manufacturer and it would be preferable to continue with the current riders“. For all these reasons, the feeling is that Marquez’s stay at Honda until the end of his current contract remains the most probable option. It is no coincidence that Jové, requested for a percentage by a user of the popular social network, did not go too far. According to him the the possibility that Marquez will actually be riding a KTM next year stands at 30%. at the moment.