New chapters

This weekend’s soap opera at Misano is definitely the one we’re watching Marc Marquez and its possible/probable passage to Ducati with the Gresini team. Farewell to Honda, despite the contract until the end of the 2024 season, seems to be an increasingly concrete possibility. Especially since, by not moving to a factory team, Marquez could say goodbye to the Japanese company before the expiry of the agreement even ifwithout paying a penalty. As is well known, Ducati’s top management turns up their noses, but it has already been clarified from many quarters how Gresini can act in total independence in choosing riders.

Behind the scenes, the plots are continuing to move and now another indiscretion is filtering from Spain, relaunched by the site AS, which would be an important testimony to the seriousness with which Marquez would throw himself into this new project: in fact, the eight-time world champion would intend to bring his historic crew chief Santi Hernández with him to Ducatiwho has been following him since his Moto2 days.

Special bond

The choice would not be dictated by an attitude of distrust towards the working group that operates in Gresini, but rather by the willingness not to break a technical and human partnership that has lasted for over a decade and survived many difficult moments unscathed.

The Misano weekend is about to get into full swing, with qualifying and the Sprint tomorrow and the real GP on Sunday; in addition to this, there will then be the highly anticipated tests on Monday in view of 2024. However, attention risks being completely stolen by the Marquez affair. Market-related rumors have even overshadowed his direct qualification for Q2 – unique among the Hondas – which also came thanks to thehelp from former teammate Dani Pedrosa. The general feeling is that soon all the parties involved in this triangle will have to come out into the open, certifying once and for all what the future of #93 from Cervera will be.