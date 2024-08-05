Fernandez’s future

The British Grand Prix weekend brought an extra smile to Augustus Fernandezand not for the results obtained in the Silverstone weekend. Without a place on the starting grid for the next season in MotoGP, the future of the 2022 Moto2 champion was divided between a possible arrival in Superbike in 2025 or with the continuation of his career in the premier class, but in the role of Tester.

2025 in Yamaha

Between the two options, in the end the second one seems to have prevailed, with the Spaniard who according to AS would have closed a deal with the Yamahaeven if the Japanese team has not yet made official the arrival of the 26-year-old Majorcan. The latter, who will join Cal Crutchlow in the team, will arrive as test and reserve pilotwith the contract also providing for participation in six races as wild card.

Another case

A choice, that of Yamaha, aimed at rejuvenating its team of test riders. Fernandez, moreover, will be the second rider currently participating in the world championship to occupy the role of test driver for the next season in another team, exactly as he will do Aleix Espargarowho will leave Aprilia to join Honda.

The riders of the new Yamaha satellite team?

At Yamaha it remains to be seen what the team’s line-up will be. Pramacwho will leave Ducati next year to become a satellite team of the Japanese team. While on the one hand the only thing missing is the official announcement for the arrival of Miguel Oliveira, on the other the latest rumours see three Moto2 riders as the main candidates such as Tony Arbolino, Alonso Lopez and Sergio Garcia. Added to these is also Jack Miller, currently in KTM but still without a contract for next year.