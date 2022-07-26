The Spanish journalist Carlos Miquel, had jumped to the headlines two weeks ago for the particular reinterpretation of Charles Leclerc’s victory in Austria, accompanied by the engine failure of Carlos Sainz. In the commentary article at the French Grand Prix, the editor of Brand pointed out that the piece that became so popular in Italy was written with “irony” and therefore of not having been understood, much since “Earn lots of Italian haters for something never said”being insulted and even quoted “during Sky Italia’s PL2 “. Miquel defended himself by saying to “Never hinted that Sainz’s failure could have been intentional“, But I was struck by the violence of the explosion and by the moment it happened. And in any case he pointed out that “if my Italian colleagues have every right to write that Leclerc must be the first driver, I have the right to argue that Sainz should not be relegated to second driver at mid-season ”.

So far the journalist’s version of past events. In his Monday piece called “What the controversy hides“, He explained that the problem of Ferrari is not so much”Leclerc vs Sainz“, But the one related to the reliability of the engine. From the columns of the website of the newspaper based in Madrid it is stated that chand both pilots “they should face at least 2 more motor penalties, according to the mileage recorded so far. And in the worst case they could be 3, with as many starts from the bottom of the grid“. Miquel then explained that in Spa-Francorchamps, on August 28, it is scheduled – without parole – the next penalty for Leclerc.