On Tuesday, Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty, affirmed his country’s keenness to complete the negotiations on the dam, in a way that guarantees Egypt’s water rights and achieves the benefit of all.

In statements made during his visit to South Sudan, Abdel-Aty stressed that Egypt “seeks to reach a just and binding legal agreement for all that meets the aspirations of all countries for development.”

He said that Cairo had shown flexibility in negotiating the Renaissance Dam during the past years, which “was met with clear intransigence on the Ethiopian side.”

Ethiopia is scheduled to start, during the months of next July and August, the second filling of the dam lake, which is expected to affect the flow of the Nile waters towards Sudan and Egypt.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said in a statement that Abdel-Aty met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan, Beatrice Wani, on Monday.

On the other hand, the two ministers stressed the importance of continuing the efforts made by both sides to strengthen all aspects of cooperation between Cairo and Juba, through the convening of the joint higher committee expected to be held next July in Cairo, and to discuss the crisis of the Renaissance Dam and the flexibility shown by Egypt in negotiations.

Abdel-Aty pointed out that the cooperation between Egypt and South Sudan extends for many years, noting that Cairo is implementing projects on the ground in all Nile Basin countries and African countries.

The Egyptian minister stressed that the projects implemented in South Sudan aim to serve the citizens and achieve stability for the people by solving drinking water problems and protecting them from the dangers of floods.

He said that work is currently underway to implement projects in 7 states in South Sudan, and it is expected to increase the implemented projects to cover 10 states soon.