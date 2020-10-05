Cinemas across the country have been closed for the past several months due to the corona virus. In such a situation, many big films have been released on the OTT platform. At the same time, cinema halls and multiplexes will be opened once again from October 15. According to the new rules, only 50 percent people can sit in theaters. Once again viewers will be able to watch their favorite films on the silver screen. Due to this, in this story of today, we are going to tell you about those big films which viewers will soon be able to see in theaters.

Sooryavanshi – In this film of director Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar (Akshay Kumar) will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif. Also, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will also be doing cameos in the film. The film was to be released in March but due to the epidemic its release was postponed. Now soon this film is going to knock on the big screen.

Coolie No.1 – Bollywood director David Dhawan’s film ‘Coolie No. 1’ will see the pairing of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The shooting of the film has been completed, just waiting for its release date. The film is a remake of the 90s superhit film ‘Coolie No. 1’ in which Govinda and Karisma Kapoor (Karisma Kapoor) did a brilliant job.

No Time To Die – Fans have been waiting for this Hollywood film to be released in India this year. According to media reports, the film will be released in November. In addition to James Bond aka Daniel Craig, the film will also feature Rami Malek, Ana de Aramas and Lee Seidoux in important roles.

83 – The film 83 directed by Kabir Khan was also scheduled to release in April, but the release of this film was also banned due to Kovid. In this film, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the role of Kapil Dev, former captain of the Indian cricket team. The story of the film is based on the 1983 World Cup victory. In this film, Deepika Padukone will be seen as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.