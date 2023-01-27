The images of Matteo Messina Denaro’s hideout | VIDEO

Soft toys, reproductions of famous paintings and gym equipment: this is what was found in Matteo Messina Denaro’s hideout in Campobello di Mazara, where the boss spent the last two years of his hiding.

In the images, taken by the Carabinieri del Ros immediately after the discovery of the hiding place, we see a room with a sofa and a TV, the posters of Joker, the Batman villain played by the actor Joaquin Phoenix, the interpreters Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, protagonists of the film The Godfatherand some reproductions of famous paintings such as Van Gogh’s Sunflowers.

And again, a room used as a gym with a bench and weights and finally a bathroom. The apartment, of about 60 square meters, looks like the home of an ordinary person if it weren’t for the various pizzas and documents found and a pistol hidden in the background of a kitchen cabinet.

The house where Matteo Messina Denaro lived had been bought by Andrea Bonafede, the surveyor of Campobello di Mazara who lent his identity to the boss, which is why he was arrested on charges of mafia association.