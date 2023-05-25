Austria in opening and closing, with the start in Soelden on 28-29 October and the last one on 24 March in Saalbach, for a total of 46 races, with nine Italian stages. The next Alpine Ski World Cup takes shape: the Fis council has approved the men’s and women’s calendars for the 2023/24 season. For the men, the opening of Soelden is postponed by a week, to the end of October, while November opens with the new stage of Zermatt/Cervinia, two descents scheduled for the 11th and 12th. The races will be divided into 12 descents, 9 super-G , 11 giants, 13 slaloms and a combined team (downhill plus slalom) in which two different competitors per nation take part, scheduled for Kitzbuehel. The only date to be confirmed is that of Lake Louise at the end of November, where a descent and a super-G would be scheduled. The finals will be split over two weekends in Saalbach, with the consequent extension of the calendar by one week. There are nine Italian competitions: in addition to Cervinia, the venues of Val Gardena, Alta Badia, Madonna di Campiglio and Bormio have been confirmed, all in rapid succession in the month of December.