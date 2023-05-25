The 2023/24 calendar has been made official: start and finals in Australia, 9 stages in Italy for men and 3 for women in between
Austria in opening and closing, with the start in Soelden on 28-29 October and the last one on 24 March in Saalbach, for a total of 46 races, with nine Italian stages. The next Alpine Ski World Cup takes shape: the Fis council has approved the men’s and women’s calendars for the 2023/24 season. For the men, the opening of Soelden is postponed by a week, to the end of October, while November opens with the new stage of Zermatt/Cervinia, two descents scheduled for the 11th and 12th. The races will be divided into 12 descents, 9 super-G , 11 giants, 13 slaloms and a combined team (downhill plus slalom) in which two different competitors per nation take part, scheduled for Kitzbuehel. The only date to be confirmed is that of Lake Louise at the end of November, where a descent and a super-G would be scheduled. The finals will be split over two weekends in Saalbach, with the consequent extension of the calendar by one week. There are nine Italian competitions: in addition to Cervinia, the venues of Val Gardena, Alta Badia, Madonna di Campiglio and Bormio have been confirmed, all in rapid succession in the month of December.
Women
As for the women’s world cup, the total number of competitions will be 45, equally distributed among all four disciplines: 11 downhill, 11 super-G, 11 giant and 11 slalom, to which is added a team combined (downhill heats plus slalom heats), scheduled for Crans Montana. As usual, the opening is reserved for the Soelden giant, scheduled for Saturday 28 October, which will be followed by the double appointment with the Levi slalom and the speed opening of Zermatt/Cervinia which, after last year’s cancellation, was set for Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 November. The appointment with the speed of Lake Louise will be replaced by two giants in Mont Tremblant, also in Canada. Three more stages are planned in Italy: in Cortina d’Ampezzo two descents and a super-G will be celebrated from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 January, followed by the usual Kronplatz giant on Tuesday 30 January, while Val di Fassa will host two super-G on 24 and 25 February . The finals in Saalbach will close the season, on this occasion spread over two different weekends: on 16 and 17 March the technical tests open, on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March it will be the turn of the fast races.
