The “lighthouse couples” exist. Everyone has one around them: hopeful examples that the perfect love is possible and that not all relationships end (some four years later) in a painful separation. Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro were until a week ago the news of their breakup became official and left millions of people orphaned with a romantic reference to admire. To try to avoid it as far as possible, we have drawn up a short list of factors that a priori, and always based on the opinion of specialists and scientific studies, have a positive influence on the health and duration of a couple.

1. Little or no age difference

There are two unavoidable commonplaces when talking about the age difference in love. The first is the famous saying that says: “Love is blind and does not understand ages.” The second is the pseudo-empirical rule of unknown provenance that suggests adding seven to half our age to find our acceptable limit. But science, so many times against incontestable truths, has refuted these two historically rooted beliefs. Statistics don’t lie: Age does matter when choosing a partner, and the ideal age difference is, in fact, much less than seven years.

Emory University (Atlanta) conducted an analysis of more than 3,000 couples in order to better understand how the difference in age can affect the stability of a relationship. The results of this research revealed that couples with an age difference of one year are 3% more likely to break up than those of the same age. The percentage reached 18% when the difference increased to 5 years, and 39% when it reached 10. In higher age gaps (20 or 30 years) the probability of divorce reaches 95%.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron at the coronation of Charles III in London in 2023. Ben Stansall (AP)

Paloma Rey, an expert psychologist in couples, explains that people with less age difference tend to share more life experiences, cultural references and stages of personal development. “All of this fosters deeper emotional bonds and shared goals, which, in turn, acts as a protective factor within the relationship by making it more resistant to conflict and differences over time.” On the other hand, Javier Ares Arranz, therapist specializing in couple relationships, affirms that in these cases understanding and validating the other’s perspective within a relationship is essential. “If one partner is significantly older, she may have concerns about her health or how society may perceive their relationship. If these concerns are discussed openly, the couple can work together to find mutually acceptable solutions.”

Although statistics indicate otherwise, there are always famous cases that contradict the rules. For example, the legendary Hollywood couple that formed Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, with an age difference of more than 25 years. They met while filming to have and not to have (1944), when Bogart was 45 and Bacall was barely 19. An even more controversial case is that of Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn, who was the adopted daughter of the former’s couple (Mia Farrow) when they met, whose gap of age is around 35 years. Without forgetting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, who are 24 years apart, and met when the leader was still in high school.

2. Opposites do not attract each other, nor do they make good couples

To have good luck in love, the ideal is to look for someone who is the same. Vvarious psychological and sociological investigations they have refuted that commonly accepted idea that opposites attract, which tends to work more in romantic fiction than in life. In reality, couples who share similarities in several facets tend to have longer and healthier relationships.

Taken to a somewhat frivolous extreme: a study conducted in 2008 concluded that having a similar physical appearance is a determining factor for an initial physical attraction to occur, and for maintaining the physical connection in the long term. Other 2010 study found that couples who had been together a long time tended to be similar in physical attractiveness.

Official photo released by William of England and Kate Middleton on the occasion of their son’s first birthday. The image was taken during the family’s visit to Australia. CORD PRESS

This point covers many other aspects. For example, A study of 2014 published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) looked at the effect of “selective mating,” that is, the tendency to seek partners similar to oneself in terms of education and socioeconomic status. The authors found that socioeconomic homogamy (couples who are similar in terms of education and socioeconomic status) is associated with greater relationship stability and lower divorce rates.

EITHERAnother study published in 2013 found that couples who met online (where it’s easier to select someone based on specific characteristics such as socioeconomic status) had significantly lower divorce rates and reported higher levels of marital satisfaction.

Is this scientific evidence the reason why people tend to date people of the same socioeconomic level and why celebrities only date other celebrities? Perhaps, but there are also a good number of examples of celebrities who have had or have long-term relationships with anonymous people, such as actresses Maisie Williams, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway or Reese Witherspoon; or as the actors Aaron Paul, Matt Damon, Eddie Redmayne or Ethan Hawke. A royal case in point: Prince William of England met Kate Middleton at the University of Saint Andrews in 2001.

3. Coming from a stable and loving family

Sigmund Freud said: “A man who has been his mother’s undisputed favorite maintains during his life the feeling of a conqueror.” This quote, insensitive towards those who have not experienced maternal love, is complemented by A study supporting the idea that our early family experiences can affect our health and the quality of our romantic relationships as adults.

The researchers selected 60 babies and assessed their level of “secure attachment.” There is a psychological theory that identifies several types of attachment, the main ones being: secure, avoidant, ambivalent and disorganized. Each style has specific characteristics and behavior patterns that influence relationships throughout life. Secure attachment is a style in which a person feels comfortable and secure seeking emotional support and closeness with their caregivers.

The scientists assessed the level of attachment of the babies by observing how they interacted with their caregivers in a controlled situation. 20 years later, they measured their level of attachment again through an interview. They found that approximately 72% of the participants maintained the same secure or insecure attachment ratings into early adulthood, compared to their childhood attachment ratings. This means that early attachment experiences in childhood tended to influence how they related to others as young adults.

Paloma Rey argues that “if we have grown up in a disorganized family environment, with absent or negligent authority figures in caring for our needs, it is likely that we will develop an anxious, avoidant, or disorganized attachment.” This favors the formation of unstable and unbalanced relationships. On the contrary, “if our references have maintained a relationship based on trust, assertive communication, respect and mutual affection, it is likely that we will develop a secure attachment”.

4. Having been friends before being a couple

Most romantic relationships originate from friendships. In accordance with A study from the University of Victoria in Canada, 66% of couples were formed from a friendship. Last year, a journalist defended in The Atlantic the advantages of starting a romantic relationship with a friend. To back up her point, she cited Jessica Cameron, a professor of psychology at the University of Manitoba who has been researching the transition from “friends to lovers”. Cameron suspects that couples who start out as friends tend to have happier and stronger relationships on average, and in fact, he is currently designing a research project to confirm this hypothesis.

Javier Ares Arranz argues that starting a romantic relationship from a friendship has its own pros and cons: “Starting as friends provides a solid foundation for a romantic relationship. Once they know each other well, they can deeply understand each other’s strengths, weaknesses, values, and life goals.” However, there are also challenges in this transition: “One of the most common is the concern about putting the existing friendship at risk. If the romantic relationship doesn’t work out, it could affect or even end the friendship. It is important to address these concerns openly and honestly.”

5. Having had few relationships and few previous sexual experiences

This is one of the most controversial points. “You have been with few women, I have been with many men. The average is balanced, we could make an honest couple”, declares the character of Jeanne Moreau in the film Jules and Jim (1962) when they propose to her. However, as the outcome of the film and various studies reveal, things don’t always work that way.

various studies have explored the relationship between the number of sexual partners and marital satisfaction. In their analysis, the researchers found that people who had more sexual partners before marriage reported lower satisfaction with their marital relationship. However, the researchers also noted that this effect was tempered by including variables such as religion and attitude toward casual sex. For example, in people with strong religious beliefs or not overly enthusiastic about casual sex, the effect of number of sexual partners on marital satisfaction might be less pronounced. The study also found that people who had had more sexual partners were less likely to get married, and even that people who were virgins at marriage had a much lower divorce rate.

Love evolves and changes over time, and the length of a relationship does not necessarily reflect the actual affection between the people involved. Marriage, in a time when divorce was not allowed and choice of partner was not allowed, could last a lifetime, but it did not necessarily equate to a successful or sincere love. Lasting relationships? They are very well, but above all, satisfactory relationships. Although it is not death that separates them.

