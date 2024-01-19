Who is Calum Nicholas

Calum Nicholas he is a mechanic who is very active on social networks, where he is known by his nickname @f1mech, which earned him almost 23 thousand followers on X and 193 thousand on Instagram. The British has the peculiarity of work actively for Red Bull Racing on race weekends and for this reason he is paid attention to by the entire Formula 1 community present on social networks.

Nicholas plays the role of senior power unit assembly technician and has responsibility for the construction and maintenance of the engines that will go to the races and also to the dyno. From 2011 to 2014 he was a member of the Marussia team, before moving to Red Bull in January 2015.

The phrase on social media

Calum Nicholas spends a lot of time on social networks, where he often interacts with users who contact him and to whom, two days ago, he dedicated a sentence that did not go unnoticed: “Pre-season never officially started until random articles claim Ferrari found 1 million horsepower over the winter“.

The ironic statement by the Red Bull mechanic is a direct dig at specialized journalists, who often venture into overly rosy predictions about the recoveries of the various teams.

Nicholas in fact specified: “I don't think it's Ferrari that's letting these wild rumors get around. We're talking about 'journalists' who make up nonsense“.